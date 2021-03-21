Family brings fifth generation into farming with shared labor

Treating the farm as a business is also important. Brown said the family members running the farm needs to have the skills, passion and work ethic to operate a business.

Documents such as a buy/sell agreement are also necessary.

“Deciding how to incrementally transition assets, to whom and with specific terms are decided when times are good, not when we’re fighting with pitchforks in the dairy barn, using four letter words or not speaking at all. Once goodwill has been lost, it’s hard to get it back,” Brown said.

Mark said coming home to farm was not something he dreamed of doing, but said as he came home to help with harvest in the fall, the idea started growing.

“It’s something I could see myself doing,” he said. “I found some ground to rent, and figured this is what I wanted to do.”

Mark said he can see expanding his 40-cow herd, but said he and his family have plenty of work to do with the operation’s current size.

Joe and Kathy are pleased to have Mark farming with them, and they are happy their children love the farm as much as they do.