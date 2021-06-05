Farm groups celebrate tax changes as fuel mandate stalls

A strange session packed with Zoom committee meetings and arguments about masks ended in late May for the Iowa legislature, and farmers are just starting to figure out what it all means for them.

“It will go down as one of the most extraordinary sessions because of the circumstances,” said Iowa Farmers Union President Aaron Lehman.

Iowa Farm Bureau President Craig Hill said he was concerned both with the circumstances surrounding the session and the tenor of the debate at times, but he said that for farmers “it ended well.”

For Hill, the biggest accomplishment achieved by lawmakers this year came at the end of the session when they changed the funding mechanism for mental health care in the state. Local property taxes had been a major part of that funding, and after much debate lawmakers decided in the closing days that the state should take over that responsibility. That change was the No. 1 priority for the Farm Bureau this session, Hill said.

The change did not reduce the amount of government funding for mental health care, Hill said, but it shifted the funding.

“All the tax issues this session were important, but we had been fighting for property tax relief for many years,” he said.