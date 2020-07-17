Green land donation to Pottawattamie County Community Foundation to fund scholarships for students locally, statewide

“This is an amazing gift and one that will encourage and assist students who want to pursue a career in agriculture and attend Iowa State University for years to come,” Daniel J. Robison, holder of the Endowed Dean’s Chair in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, said in a release from the university.

Green’s great-grandparents, Charles and Julia Green, bought a stretch of 250 acres south of Council Bluffs in 1874. They had recently moved to America from Slesvig, Germany.

In 2010, Green told the Nonpareil she remembered walking the grounds of the family farm with her father, Gustave, as a young girl. They’d check on the poultry and dairy cows, tend to the needs of the beef cattle and make sure everything on the farm was in order. She remembers fishing on lakes and ponds with Dad and her brother, Roger.

The land earned Iowa Century Farm distinction that year.