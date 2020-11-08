Hog markets rebound from COVID disruptions

“A lot has changed, obviously, in the outlook from the end of last year to this year, but we’re right where we were projected for this time of year,” he said.

Schulz said barrow and gilt slaughter was down considerably during the spring, but that has gradually come back and is at about the same level as this time a year ago. He said the backlog peaked in late May and early June, and the industry has been working through it.

Marketings are also now close to levels from a year ago, although there is some regional variation. Schulz said Regions 5 and 7 are “rather current” on marketing levels, although Regions 4 and 8, which represent eastern areas including North Carolina, are not current and still above marketings for this point last year.

“If there is a delay or backlog of marketings, it is regional, and it is in that Eastern region,” Schulz said.

While producer-owned weights are at fairly normal levels for this point in the year, Schulz said packer-owned weights are much higher than last year and the five-year average, moving higher than 220 pounds as they have spiked this fall. Packers had good margins earlier this year, which encouraged a lot of buying.

“This summer there was a lot of incentive for packers to buy those hogs,” he said.