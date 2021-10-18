Iowa elected officials strike hopeful tone on Deere strike

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley is a former factory worker and union member at a furnace register company in Waterloo. He, too, expressed hope that a deal will be reached swiftly, and that the negotiations do not become “too politicized.”

“I know what it’s like to go on strike as a member of the International Machinists when I worked at Waterloo Register,” Grassley said Monday via a spokesman. “I hope this doesn’t become too politicized. The rights of the workers are protected by law and I expect good faith bargaining by both parties. I hope all involved are able to come to a swift resolution.”

In a Friday social media post, Grassley added some empathy for the striking workers and their families.

“The Deere workers & their families now face a stressful situation,” Grassley posted. “I hope good faith bargaining can bring the dispute (to a) swift conclusion for the good of all parties & our Iowa economy.”

The bureau sought comment on the strike from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, the state’s entire congressional delegation, and the Iowa Farm Bureau.

The Farm Bureau did not respond, nor did the office of U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, whose eastern Iowa district includes the Deere factory in Waterloo.