Iowa farmer goes big with first-year hemp acres

And there were the unforeseen issues related to the unusual nature of the new crop, such as the time a man was spotted in his field, apparently trying to check out whether it was marijuana. Nicholas said he told the man he would not press charges as long as the individual never came back and told his friends this wasn’t a field of smokeable marijuana.

That’s not a problem Nicholas ever had with his corn or soybean crops.

Through it all, Nicholas said he learned a lot about a crop that was brand new to him and to every other grower in the state. But he said the biggest keys are in the planning and marketing of the crop.

Having a contract is important. It is easy to invest a big chunk of money in the crop and then have no buyer at the end of the year.

Another lesson is that the rules are very specific and very strict. The plant can have no more than 0.3% THC. When the crop is ready to harvest, the grower has to contact the state and the state takes samples. If the THC level is too high, the farmer has to plow the crop under. If the levels are OK the farmer has exactly 15 days to harvest the crop.

All of this is important because the cost of production per acre is quite high. This is not a crop the farmer plants and then walks away from. It takes a great deal of management.