ISU research looks to turn waste into fuel

Researchers at Iowa State University are working with others to determine new methods of turning biomass and manure into fuel.

The key to the project is using anaerobic digestion to generate renewable natural gas, according to Mark Mba Wright, an associate professor of mechanical engineering at Iowa State.

Iowa State joined with Penn State University and Roeslein Alternative Energy in getting a five-year, $10 million grant from USDA’s National Institute for Food and Agriculture for the project.

The project has been dubbed the Consortium for Cultivating Human and Natural Regenerative Enterprise.

One of the items leading to the interest in renewable natural gas is a program in California incentivizing the product, Wright said. The large incentive would make the product much more lucrative, and researchers are looking at ways farmers may be able to take advantage of that market.

With new technologies, biogas can be upgraded to renewable natural gas. But there is much work to be done on what feed stocks for the digester would be useful in producing the renewable natural gas.

Iowa State researchers are looking to see if that effort could be expanded to include different feed stocks for the digesters.