Lewis couple happy with unexpected farm career

LEWIS — Mike Marshall certainly did not think he would end up making a career in the pork industry. He planned to enlist in the Marines between his junior and senior years at Glenwood High School.

But the Marine Corps had some bad news for the southwest Iowa teenager.

“I didn’t pass the physical,” Marshall says. “I was going into my senior year without any idea of what I was going to do.”

His parents and grandparents owned a farm near here in Cass County. Marshall knew some about farming, so when a neighbor died, his family approached the youth about taking over the farm.

“I started farming before I got out of high school,” he says. “We had moved here from Glenwood, so I made the 100-mile round trip each day to school, then went back to work.

“I’m not sure I knew what I was doing. I hadn’t planted a row of corn my entire life.”

That was 1986. He married his wife Tracy in 1992, and in 1998 the couple started finishing pigs for Murphy-Brown/Smithfield. After working with a few other systems, they began working with the Audubon-Manning Veterinary Clinic five years ago.

The couple was named a 2020 Master Pork Producer by the Iowa Pork Producers Association.