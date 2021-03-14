Lives on the line: COVID-19 sickened thousands in Iowa's meatpacking plants

Workers at Seaboard Triumph Foods in Sioux City were infected with COVID-19 after complaining about inadequate protections. More than 100 workers had contracted COVID-19 by May last year at the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Denison.

The Iowa Premium Beef Plant in Tama experienced an April 2020 outbreak that left nearly 40% of its 850 workers with COVID-19. The company suspended production in April amid infections.

Gov. Kim Reynolds publicly opposed the closing of meatpacking plants like the one in Waterloo, worried about possible disruption to the food supply chain. Former U.S. President Donald Trump used the Defense Production Act to sign an executive order calling on meatpacking plants to stay open. In June, Iowa legislators and Reynolds passed protections against potential COVID-19 lawsuits lodged against meatpacking companies.

“It felt like we were a step behind corporate Tyson — that they beat us to the punch,” Thompson said. “They got to the governor before we did. She was fighting with corporate America rather than her own citizens.”