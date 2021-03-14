Lives on the line: COVID-19 sickened thousands in Iowa's meatpacking plants

March 8 marked the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed cases of the coronavirus pandemic in Iowa. In the 12 months since, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than 5,600 Iowans with more than 360,000 confirmed cases, according to state public health data.
Iowa’s Lee Enterprises newspapers and The Gazette in Cedar Rapids produced a series of stories to mark the one-year anniversary of the pandemic. The series, which runs through Monday, March 15, explores the devastation caused by the pandemic and the challenges it created.
WATERLOO — Shoulder-to-shoulder production lines. Crowded shift changes. Packed break and locker rooms.
The environment of Iowa meatpacking plants proved the perfect place for COVID-19 to spread. Weak mitigation efforts by companies early in the pandemic added to the outbreaks. Thousands of workers became infected with the virus, some dying. Meatpacking infections spread into entire communities, workers giving the virus to spouses who worked in nursing homes or neighbors at the grocery store.
The Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo saw more than 1,000 of its workers get the virus. It temporarily shut down production in late April after not having enough healthy workers to keep up plant operations, the company said. The decision followed weeks of intense pressure from local officials.
“It really is because of Tyson that Black Hawk County sits in the predicament that we sit in today,” said Tony Thompson, Black Hawk County sheriff. “We should’ve never had the amount of exponential growth in positive cases and the amount of deaths that we had early on. We should’ve never had any of that, and it’s all due to Tyson.”
Nearly 800 workers at the Tyson plant in Dakota City, Nebraska, were infected with the virus by late May. The outbreak led the company to temporarily close the plant. The Storm Lake Tyson plant saw about 600 workers test positive for the virus, the company announced in June. More than 500 workers tested positive at the Columbus Junction Tyson plant, state records show.
Tyson plants had triple the number of COVID-19 cases as other American meatpacking companies, according to a report by nonprofit Food Environment Reporting Network. This amounted to more than 11,000 workers getting infected. Tyson saw twice as many COVID-19 deaths as plants at other companies, the report said.
The company said it invested more than $540 million across its U.S. facilities to implement walk-through temperature scanners, workstation dividers, social distance monitors, COVID-19 testing, added pay and benefits and more health services staff, including a chief medical officer. The company plans to open health clinics for workers and their families this year.
Workers at Seaboard Triumph Foods in Sioux City were infected with COVID-19 after complaining about inadequate protections. More than 100 workers had contracted COVID-19 by May last year at the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Denison.
The Iowa Premium Beef Plant in Tama experienced an April 2020 outbreak that left nearly 40% of its 850 workers with COVID-19. The company suspended production in April amid infections.
Gov. Kim Reynolds publicly opposed the closing of meatpacking plants like the one in Waterloo, worried about possible disruption to the food supply chain. Former U.S. President Donald Trump used the Defense Production Act to sign an executive order calling on meatpacking plants to stay open. In June, Iowa legislators and Reynolds passed protections against potential COVID-19 lawsuits lodged against meatpacking companies.
“It felt like we were a step behind corporate Tyson — that they beat us to the punch,” Thompson said. “They got to the governor before we did. She was fighting with corporate America rather than her own citizens.”
Thompson, an often outspoken critic of Tyson during the COVID-19 outbreak, appeared in prominent media outlets like CNN, MSNBC and The New York Times. Early in the pandemic, he began to get calls about meatpacking workers sick with COVID-19. He was forceful in his warnings, but felt he could not do enough to spur action.
He wonders whether more TV appearances or more dramatic pleas would’ve stopped escalating infections at the plants.
“That’s something that’s going to stay with me,” Thompson said. “That’s something that’s going to be chalked up for me as a loss, and I don’t take losing well. It’s a frustration for me. ... I re-evaluate and I say, ‘What differently could I have done?’”
Allegations released in November from a wrongful death lawsuit against Tyson included claims that Waterloo manager Tom Hart organized a betting pool to wager on employee COVID-19 infections. Other allegations included Waterloo managers ignoring coronavirus symptoms and giving bonuses to people who showed up to work every day, even if they were sick.
Tyson later suspended at least two upper-level managers at the Waterloo plant. After an investigation, the company fired seven of its managers, including Hart.
Another complaint against Tyson claimed the company lied to interpreters about the scope of COVID-19 infections in the Waterloo plant. The facility employs non-English speaking workers who rely on interpreters for accurate information.
Community advocates, longtime unionists and workers criticized the Waterloo Tyson union, UFCW Local 431, for being largely absent during the outbreak.
Waterloo Tyson workers started getting COVID-19 vaccines in March. Thompson said the company’s vaccination clinics distributed Black Hawk County’s first doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, recently approved for emergency use alongside Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Tyson did not share how many of its workers have been vaccinated.
Tyson is offering up to four hours of regular pay to workers who get shots to encourage widespread vaccination.
Thompson visited the Waterloo plant in April 2020, and was alarmed by the crowded conditions and lack of transparency. But he recently visited with Tyson officials to discuss the logistics of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, and he said he is optimistic about the company’s direction.
He said he intended for the city’s initial interactions with Tyson during COVID-19 to spur collaboration. He hoped city officials could serve as a “force multiplier” to fight the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re not out to expose corporate secrets,” Thompson said. “We’re not out to embarrass a company. ... We want them to do well, and we want them to be successful. We want them to look good.”
The Tyson plant in Waterloo is the country’s largest pork processing plant. It employs about 3,050 people, the company said.
Tyson did not answer questions from The Courier about updated COVID-19 infections and deaths linked to the Waterloo plant. The Black Hawk County Health Department also did not provide the data.
Reporters Tom Loewy from The Quad-City Times and Dolly Butz from The Sioux City Journal contributed to this story.
TIMELINE
APRIL 13: TAMA PLANT MARKS FIRST CLOSURE
The Iowa Premium Plant in Tama suspends operations after employees contract COVID-19.
APRIL 16: WATERLOO TYSON REMAINS OPEN
Hundreds of Tyson employees in Waterloo refuse to work, alleging their employer is covering up the presence of COVID-19 and allowing people with respiratory infection symptoms to keep working. The Iowa Department of Public Health says there is not an official outbreak at the Waterloo plant.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said she doesn’t intend to force Tyson to close the plant. A Tyson spokesperson says the company has no plans to close.
APRIL 18: WATERLOO TYSON WORKER DIES
Local elected officials, including mayors and state legislators, call on Tyson to close the Waterloo pork processing plant temporarily. The officials want Tyson to disinfect its facilities and allow public health officials to catch up with increased COVID-19 cases.
Waterloo Tyson worker Sedika Buljic, 58, dies from COVID-19.
Dakota City Tyson worker Raymundo Corral, 64, dies from COVID-19.
APRIL 19: SECOND WATERLOO TYSON WORKER DIES
Waterloo Tyson worker Jim Orvis, 65, dies from COVID-19.
APRIL 20: EMPLOYEES SCARED
Gov. Kim Reynolds again says she will not order Tyson to close its Waterloo plant. She says it is important to keep the food supply chain running. Employees come forward with fears of scant protections. The Black Hawk County Health Department breaks with the state to name an official outbreak at the Waterloo plant.
APRIL 22: WATERLOO TYSON CLOSES
Tyson announces it will temporarily close its meatpacking plant in Waterloo. This comes after more than 180 workers tested positive for COVID-19, according to county health officials. At least two workers have died of COVID-related complications. Waterloo mayor Quentin Hart calls the closure “the action we have been waiting for.”
APRIL 23: WATERLOO, INDEPENDENCE TYSON WORKERS DIE
Waterloo Tyson worker Reberiano Garcia, 60, dies from COVID-19.
Independence Tyson dog treats factory worker Arthur Scott, dies April 23 after contracting the coronavirus. His neighbor in a Waterloo duplex also died of the virus.
APRIL 26: FOURTH WATERLOO TYSON WORKER DIES
Waterloo Tyson worker Isidro Fernandez, age unknown, dies from COVID-19.
APRIL 30: SAFETY CONCERNS SPREAD
Workers at the nearby Tyson Pet Products plant in Independence allege their employer is not protecting their safety or communicating with them about COVID-19 cases. Employees said they believe as many as eight people are infected and at least one worker died from COVID-19.
MAY 5: HUNDREDS TEST POSITIVE
The Iowa Department of Public Health says the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Columbus Junction has 221 employees who tested positive for COVID-19.
MAY 7: WATERLOO TYSON REOPENS
The Waterloo Tyson plant reopens its doors. A news briefing from the Black Hawk County Health Department reveals more than 1,000 workers have been infected with COVID-19. Plant manager Tom Hart tells the community that Tyson will “do everything we can to keep our team members safe and to ensure that the spread is not happening inside our plant.” Crawford County reports 103 COVID-19 cases. The county houses a Smithfield meatpacking plant, which employs 1,250 workers, and a Quality Meats plant, which employs a few hundred more.
MAY 12: MORE EMPLOYEES TEST POSITIVE
Sioux City pork plant Seaboard Triumph Foods announces 59 employees tested positive for COVID-19. The facility, which is the second-largest fresh pork plant in the world, employs about 2,400 workers.
MAY 25: FIFTH WATERLOO TYSON WORKER DIES
Waterloo Tyson worker Jose Ayala, 44, dies from COVID-19.
MAY 28: STORM LAKE TYSON CLOSES
The Tyson Storm Lake plant announces it will temporarily stop operations after 555 of the plant’s nearly 2,400 workers tested positive for COVID-19.
JUNE 26: STORM LAKE TYSON WORKER DIES
Storm Lake Tyson worker Michael Everhard, 65, dies.
JULY 22: 2 COLUMBUS JUNCTION TYSON
WORKERS DIE
State records unveil the Tyson plant in Columbus Junction saw 522 of its nearly 1,300 plant employees get COVID-19. IDPH previously said 221 employees tested positive for the virus.
A dozen Columbus Junction workers were believed to have been hospitalized. Two employees died after contracting the virus, records show.
SEPT. 24: HUNDREDS INFECTED AT TAMA PLANT
Inspection records reveal that the spring COVID-19 outbreak at the Iowa Premium Beef Plant in Tama left 338 of 850 total workers with the virus. That was 80 more workers than previously released by the state.
OCT. 6: COLUMBUS JUNCTION TYSON SUED
Tyson is sued by the family of Pedro Cano, a Columbus Junction meatpacking worker who died from COVID-19. Family members said the company kept workers “elbow-to-elbow” and did not give proper guidance about COVID-19 preventative measures.
NOV. 18: WATERLOO TYSON SUED
A wrongful death lawsuit against Tyson alleges Waterloo manager Tom Hart organized a betting pool for supervisors and managers to wager on how many plant employees would test positive for COVID-19. The lawsuit claims another upper level manager, John Casey, explicitly directed supervisors to ignore symptoms of COVID-19. It said workers were given bonuses to show up to work every day, even if they were sick.
NOV. 19: COVID-19 BETTING REPORTED IN WATERLOO
Tyson suspends at least two high-level supervisors and launches an investigation into reports a Waterloo plant manager organized a betting pool to guess how many workers would get COVID-19 during the early days of the pandemic.
DEC. 1: TYSON SUED AGAIN
Another federal lawsuit complaint alleges Tyson lied to its interpreters about the scope of COVID-19 infections. The plant employs non-English speaking residents who rely on interpreters for accurate information.
DEC. 16: TYSON FIRES 7 MANAGERS
Tyson fires seven managers after an independent investigation into allegations that Waterloo supervisors bet on how many workers would get COVID-19.
JAN. 2: TYSON UNION CRITICIZED
Workers, community advocates and longtime unionists criticize the Tyson union, UFCW Local 431, for being largely absent during the Tyson outbreak.
JAN. 4: TYSON ACCUSED OF DISCRIMINATION
Workers with criminal convictions on their backgrounds allege the Tyson meatpacking plant in Waterloo leaves them feeling stuck, undervalued and vulnerable to COVID-19.
FEB. 17: TYSON OFFERS VACCINE
Tyson announces it will offer workers up to four hours of regular pay to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
MARCH 3: TYSON VACCINATIONS BEGIN
Tyson workers at the Waterloo and Independence plants begin to get the COVID-19 vaccine. This follows the company’s vaccination of some health services workers in Waterloo.
Tyson said some of its Dakota City workers received the COVID-19 vaccine due to their ages or working in health care. Other employees have not yet received the vaccine, the company said.
— Reporters Tom Loewy from The Quad-City Times and Dolly Butz from The Sioux City Journal contributed to this story.