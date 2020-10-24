Naig, Northey discuss insurance in Iowa

ELBERON — As farmers are still picking up the pieces from the derecho that damaged Iowa cropland Aug. 10, crop insurance remained a hot topic well into October.

On Oct. 14, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and USDA Undersecretary Bill Northey held a roundtable discussion in Elberon, Iowa, to answer questions and listen to concerns of area farmers. Much of the time was spent discussing the nuances and difficulties of crop insurance.

Sam Prezik, a crop insurance agent, said there has been a lot of variability among adjusters throughout the claim process, and asked for clarification of what exactly “harvestable” means.

“I think we need some clarification on that,” Prezik said. “I’ve had two calls already this morning where people wanted another adjuster to come in. We are having issues where one zeroes it out and one puts 10 bushels on it.”

Another crop insurance agent at the meeting noted that crops that were zeroed out after the storm are now looking harvestable in October, which means farmers are wanting to get something out of their crop.

Northey said there are certainly some cases that will require second looks from multiple adjusters, especially in extreme events.