Northwestern Iowa farm focuses on pigs to pollinators

Just like marketing their pigs, or planting and harvesting their field crops, soil and water conservation efforts are part of the yearly plan that Mike and Michelle Ehlers of Marathon put together.

For their efforts, and willingness to help educate other farmers about changes they can make, too, the Ehlers are the Iowa Pork Producers Association 2020 Iowa Environmental Steward Award winners.

Their farm operation was evaluated on manure/nutrient management, soil and water conservation, air quality, public relations, wildlife habitat, and environmental management innovations. Their award was presented at the 2021 Iowa Pork Congress.

According to a news release from the group, Mike learned to appreciate conservation practices early on as he grew up on the family farm near where he and Michelle now live. During his youth, the Ehlers family used ridge-till, a planting process on elevated rows in their fields.

Today, the farm operation includes Mike’s family, Mike’s parents, and his brother Kris’ family, too. To support the three families, the number of crop acres has grown, but so have the number of environmental practices they use in the area that is the headwaters of the North Raccoon River Watershed that spans from Buena Vista County to Polk County.