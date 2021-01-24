Ongoing drought, virus sway ag outlook

There are questions regarding the supply chain and whether changes need to be made in response to the issues of 2020.

Finally, Napvuex said that the fight over price discovery in the livestock market will continue, and it will be interesting to see if the new administration or Congress push any legislation regarding the percentage of the market that must be a cash market.

Drought was also an issue going into 2020, and it remains an issue going into 2021.

Newton said farmers should keep an eye on several issues in the coming year.

While the Phase One deal is in place, there are questions going forward regarding trade with China. Trade in general will also be an issue. For example, will the new administration push to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership?

Climate will be another issue. As a candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden talked about the challenges of climate change. That is likely to be a piece of federal farm policy. Newston said the AFBF will work with lawmakers to stress the need for voluntary incentives in regards to climate change.

And Congress will face a new farm bill discussion by 2023.

“I think the conversation on the farm bill will start sooner rather than later,” Newton said.