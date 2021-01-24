Ongoing drought, virus sway ag outlook

The farm economy is better than it was a year ago, and 2020 was actually a very good year for farm income, but there are a number of items worth watching in 2021, according to economists with the American Farm Bureau Federation.
Three AFBF economists spoke during a session at last week’s virtual AFBF convention. John Newton, Michael Napvuex and Shelby Swain Myers talked to farmers online about the issues they are watching in regards to the farm economy.
AFBF President Zippy Duvall set the stage when he spoke to the organization’s members.
“2020 has been a difficult year, but there have been silver linings,” Duvall said.
The economists agreed, saying agriculture faced severe challenges in the past year, but that large government payments and a commodity price recovery late in the year both boosted income.
The COVID-19 pandemic won’t really end until a majority of Americans get vaccinations, Newton said. That will take months. Until the country reaches that point there will be issues, especially if there are more surges in the virus during that time.
While Congress may pass more virus aid, farmers likely shouldn’t expect a long-term continuation of the type of government aid they have received in the past three years. That support was never sustainable, he said.
Newton said the combination of aid related to trade losses and to COVID-19 amounted to over $45 billion to farmers in the past couple of years. In the past two years, Iowa farmers alone have gotten $4.6 billion and Illinois producers have gotten $3.8 billion.
Most of that money went to corn and soybean producers.
“We’re not going to see that much ad hoc support moving into the ag sector going forward,” he said.
In 2020 that support amounted to about 39% of net farm income. The good news is the combination of that support and high commodity prices late in the year helped 2020 to be a very strong year for farm income.
The past year was tough for livestock producers, according to Napvuex. He mentioned five major issues for livestock producers. The first is China.
Before African swine fever hit China a couple years ago, the country accounted for as much as half the world’s pork consumption. That consumption is picking up again now, and U.S. pork producers took advantage of that ASF situation to ship a great deal of pork to China.
The COVID-19 crisis led to slaughter plant disruptions and problems with food service and restaurant markets. More slaughter plant disruptions appear unlikely in 2021, and the hope is that by the latter half of the year the food service and restaurant markets will be recovering.
There are questions regarding the supply chain and whether changes need to be made in response to the issues of 2020.
Finally, Napvuex said that the fight over price discovery in the livestock market will continue, and it will be interesting to see if the new administration or Congress push any legislation regarding the percentage of the market that must be a cash market.
Drought was also an issue going into 2020, and it remains an issue going into 2021.
Newton said farmers should keep an eye on several issues in the coming year.
While the Phase One deal is in place, there are questions going forward regarding trade with China. Trade in general will also be an issue. For example, will the new administration push to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership?
Climate will be another issue. As a candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden talked about the challenges of climate change. That is likely to be a piece of federal farm policy. Newston said the AFBF will work with lawmakers to stress the need for voluntary incentives in regards to climate change.
And Congress will face a new farm bill discussion by 2023.
“I think the conversation on the farm bill will start sooner rather than later,” Newton said.