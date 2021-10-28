Past OSHA complaints against Deere & Co. show a history of amputations and low fines

If violations of OSHA regulations are found, Deere & Co. will likely be required to pay a fine. The amount of the fine depends on how much liability Deere had in the incident as well as the severity of the safety accident, according to Allen. If the company is cited, they could contest the citation to dissolve liability if they disagree with the ruling.

Paul Iversen, labor expert at the University of Iowa’s Labor Center said that major accidents, like amputations, are going to happen in manufacturing jobs.

“But you always want to be at zero,” Iversen said. “So it does indicate that there's something that needs to be improved.”

Davenport Works

Davenport had three reported work accidents that caused employees to have amputations over five years from 2013-2018, according to OSHA records.

The first documented amputation was in January 2013, when a union assembler was installing a lifting device on a wheeled product when the device became caught. His left thumb was pinched between the bottom of the lifting device and the opening of the parts and resulted in a left thumb partial amputation. The second instance of amputation took place in February 2017, but a description of the amputation was not available on the form that was filed.