Past OSHA complaints against Deere & Co. show a history of amputations and low fines

As the strike of Deere & Co. enters its third week, one of the issues facing the company and the picketing UAW workers is safety in the workplace.
A safety complaint was filed at John Deere Seeding Group in Moline on Oct. 19 to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in Peoria.
The complaint covered employees that were affiliated with a union and was filed six days into the strike.
The complaint could have been filed retroactively to the incident if the employee was on strike, according to Scott Allen, public information officer for OSHA Region 7, which includes the state of Illinois. OSHA is required to investigate all complaints and has a six month period to do so, according to Allen, but will investigate this complaint as soon as possible. More details on the incident will not be available until the investigation is completed.
The way the investigation will be conducted depends on the details of the incident, according to Allen.
“They could take actions such as calling the company and asking about a specific situation, or you could decide to just go out there and make a full formal investigation,” Allen said.
The complaint is not an isolated incident.
A review of OSHA complaints submitted by employees from four Deere plants — Davenport Works, Harvester Works, Seeding Plant, and Parts Distribution Center — in the Quad-Cities revealed a history of serious injuries to manufacturing workers that cost the company relatively low fines. Most likely, according to experts, there are more injuries.
If violations of OSHA regulations are found, Deere & Co. will likely be required to pay a fine. The amount of the fine depends on how much liability Deere had in the incident as well as the severity of the safety accident, according to Allen. If the company is cited, they could contest the citation to dissolve liability if they disagree with the ruling.
Paul Iversen, labor expert at the University of Iowa’s Labor Center said that major accidents, like amputations, are going to happen in manufacturing jobs.
“But you always want to be at zero,” Iversen said. “So it does indicate that there's something that needs to be improved.”
Davenport Works
Davenport had three reported work accidents that caused employees to have amputations over five years from 2013-2018, according to OSHA records.
The first documented amputation was in January 2013, when a union assembler was installing a lifting device on a wheeled product when the device became caught. His left thumb was pinched between the bottom of the lifting device and the opening of the parts and resulted in a left thumb partial amputation. The second instance of amputation took place in February 2017, but a description of the amputation was not available on the form that was filed.
In both instances, Deere was found to be in violation of OSHA guidelines and was required to pay a fine. The initial penalty for the incidents in 2013 and 2017 were both $4,500 each. These fees were negotiated down to $2,250 each.
Sometimes corporations can lower the costs of fines by putting in new guidelines to prevent safety incidents from happening again through implementing “corrective actions” before the case is closed, according to Iversen. Information that comes later in OSHA’s investigation can also impact the value of the penalty, because how much liability a company has over the incident will influence the price.
Iversen said since OSHA’s fines are so low, especially for large corporations, it doesn’t create a major incentive for companies to create a safer environment.
“OSHA-recommended fines are pretty low for the dangers that they represent,” Iversen said. “That's just something that's endemic with the way the system is set up.”
The third, and most recent, amputation at Davenport Works happened in May 2018. A welder/cutter worker was using a hoist to load a 4,500-pound frame into weld fixtures when the frame overshot the stops in the fixtures and crushed his left thumb. His thumb had to be amputated.
Since this was the third amputation within five years, Deere was cited with a repeat violation, which equals a much higher fine. Specifically, Deere was initially cited with a fine of $45,540. It was negotiated down to $23,270.
Although that was the last reported amputation, there was another violation at Davenport in February 2019. An assembler employee was struck in the back by a piston rod while a coworker was working on a pressurized hydraulic cylinder. The employee experienced fractures and a bruised kidney. The original penalty was $1,307, but Deere ended up with a fine of $800.
Notable reported violations from other Deere plants
• John Deere Parts Distribution Center, Milan: In November 2013, the plant was issued five violations, four of which were classified as serious, that involved an accident with a forklift. The initial penalties totaled $14,650 but were negotiated down to $8,790.
• John Deere Harvester Works, East Moline: In March of 2012, the plant was issued a citation for failing to complete the OSHA 300 log correctly. The log keeps track of minor work injuries that do not have to be reported to OSHA, but are documented on the log that OSHA can access at any time.
Under-funded, under-reported
The low penalties combined with a lack of federal and state investment leave OSHA underfunded, which means unsafe workplaces are under reported and under investigated, according to Iversen.
“There has been an underfunding of OSHA on the state and federal level,” Iversen said. “There just aren't enough people to do investigations of all the complaints.”
In 2020, OSHA conducted 21,674 inspections, including 12,948 unprogrammed inspections, which includes employee complaints, injuries/fatalities, and referrals, according to its website. OSHA has approximately 1,850 inspectors, including state partners, that are responsible for the health and safety of 130 million workers. The COVID-19 pandemic strained OSHA's already limited resources.
Allen said that depending on the circumstances surrounding the complaint, inspectors can inquire about a complaint over the phone or by visiting a worksite to determine if it should be closed or investigated further.
“The chances of OSHA just showing up at any work sites are pretty slim,” Iversen said. “So they have to do most of their inspections in response to complaints, and can't even get to physical inspections.”
Intimidation from managers can prevent employees from reporting violations out of fear of retribution, according to Iversen. Also, if positive incentives are used, workers are more likely to not report more mild injuries to get rewards. There is also a general lack of knowledge about the existence of OSHA and what workers’ rights are.
Injured on the job
OSHA citations are completely separate from the compensation that workers receive when they are injured while working, according to Mary Leanne Tyler, a lawyer who practices workers compensation law.
When an accident happens on the job, employers are required to provide medical care if necessary. While the worker is receiving medical care, they are entitled to temporary disability benefits, which is about 66% of their regular pay. If the employee makes a full recovery, they are sent back to work.
If the injury has permanently impaired the employee, compensation for missed work and loss of skill is calculated taking the extent of the injury and the ability to participate in their career into account.
“The injury will be assessed by AMA guides to permanent impairment,” Tracey said. “That limitation and function is a certain percentile that will translate into money.”
Making the workplace safer
Based on his research, Iversen said one of the best things employers can do to promote is involve their workers in the decision- and policy-making process.
“When employees are part of the process of determining safety rules and how to work safely and what sorts of guards are needed or not, when employees are involved in the process, understand why it's being done and have some buying into the process, the results for worker safety are much better,” Iversen said.
A structured schedule without surprise mandatory overtime can also help create a safer work environment. Iversen said this avoids fatigue and can shape healthier habits outside of work which makes a worker more prepared to operate heavy machinery in manufacturing plants like Deere.
Members of the UAW strike said they experienced mandatory overtime, an increasing workload, and lack of support from managers. Unionized workplaces are generally safer because they offer increased protection for workers, according to Iversen.
Allen said that if someone has seen or experienced an unsafe work environment, they should file a complaint.