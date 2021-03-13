Sapp Bros. Inc. receives 2021 Iowa Ag Secretary’s biodiesel marketing award

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presented the 2021 Secretary’s Biodiesel Marketing Award to Sapp Bros., Inc. in Carter Lake on March.

Sapp Bros. CEO Andrew Richard and Vice President of Supply and Distribution Eric Ziph accepted the award on the company’s behalf.

Sapp Bros., Inc. owns 17 full-service travel centers primarily located along Interstate-80 stretching from Utah to Pennsylvania. The company also owns 25 distribution centers in Iowa and Nebraska.

Sapp Bros., Inc. began investing in biodiesel in 2005. In 2011, the company started making significant infrastructure investments in biodiesel terminals throughout western Iowa. These investments have grown the company’s biodiesel fuel sales to 15 to 20 million gallons annually.

“Sapp Bros., Inc.’s commitment to marketing biodiesel has benefited Iowa’s biodiesel production facilities and the surrounding communities,” a press release from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship stated. “It has also created additional markets for farmers to sell their feedstocks. Sapp Bros., Inc. was nominated for the renewable fuels marketing award by FUELIowa and RINAlliance.”