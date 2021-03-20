Strip tillage marks middle ground for fieldwork options

He said a strip-tilled field will also warm up five to seven days faster on average than a no-till field, potentially allowing planting to start days earlier. But by keeping 66% of the soil undisturbed, he said the residue left over will help manage some weeds as well as maintaining soil moisture.

Brueland said one shift for farmers considering adopting strip-till practices is in the equipment needed. Some of the residue left over from the initial fall till will likely break down over winter, he said, but those tilling in the spring will need row cleaners.

“You don’t want that residue mixed into your planting zone,” he said. “You’ll have poor seed to soil contact, or the potential for it.”

Brueland also suggested running a cultivator instead of a shank. He said running a shank over the soil can leave a void. If it dries out, the seeds will drop deep into the ground.

The most important aspect of strip tillage is thinking of the pass as if you were running a planter, Brueland said. Precision will be key for the right technique.

“You have to know how many passes you need and where you want to go first,” he said. “You need to follow that strip till as if it was your first planter pass. Basically, your planter goes where the tillage goes.”