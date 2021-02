Tractor Supply acquiring Orscheln in $297 million all-cash deal

The nation’s largest rural lifestyle retailer announced Wednesday that it is acquiring Orscheln Farm and Home in an all-cash transaction worth about $297 million.

With the purchase, Tractor Supply Co. has acquired a company that operates 167 stores in 11 Midwest states, including Iowa and Nebraska. Orscheln has locations in Lincoln, Crete and Beatrice, as well as seven other Nebraska cities.

Tractor Supply Co. already operates more than 1,900 stores in 49 states including one in Council Bluffs. It has 18 Nebraska locations, including two stores in Omaha and two in Lincoln.

“This is an exciting step for Tractor Supply as we expand our footprint in the Midwest with the high-quality assets of Orscheln Farm and Home,” Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply’s president and CEO, said in a written statement.

Barry Orscheln, chairman and CEO of Orscheln Farm and Home, started his company 60 years ago and said he is confident that Tractor Supply will continue moving his life’s work forward.