Two judges. Two different rulings on UAW picketing activities at Iowa Deere sites

"The video evidence ... shows vehicles have been slowed down by picketers in crosswalks; it fails to prove illegal conduct has occurred," Scott wrote in his order denying Deere's request.

The company had asked the court to limit the number of picketers at entrances to Deere's Des Moines Works factory to four (as it was able to do in Scott County), and prohibit picketers at its warehouse in Ankeny. Deere claims that no union or bargaining unit work is performed at the Ankeny warehouse.

The UAW, as well, has placed limitations on the number of people protesting at the picket sites (10 people at the main gate and five at other sites); posted rules for and held presentations on picketing for members before going to picket sites; and ensured that each site has a captain who is responsible for ensuring the picketing is done peacefully an accordance with federal, state and local laws, according to testimony from the chairman of UAW Local No. 450.

"The Union asserts that it has made and it continues to make good-faith efforts to address issues and concerns raised by Deere," Scott wrote in his order. "If a picketer steps outside the bounds of protected activity, that picketer is removed."

Scott ruled Deere failed to show it will suffer substantial injury or damages unless an injunction is granted.