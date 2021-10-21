U.S. ag secretary lends support to striking Deere workers

“You folks are hard-working folks. You provide a tremendous product. It’s one Americans rely on,” Vilsack told the striking workers. “It’s important, necessary for these issues to get resolved in a way that’s fair and equitable to all of you. … I just wanted to stop by and let you know that I haven’t forgotten you.”

Vilsack told the striking workers and reporters that UAW was a critical supporter of his first gubernatorial campaign, in 1998. He said the union supported him even when he was struggling in that campaign.

“The UAW was with me from the get-go. You don’t forget the people that were with you,” Vilsack. “The UAW is important to me, I sincerely hope that they get these things this resolved as quickly as possible and as fairly as possible.”

In early negotiations, Deere’s initial offer would have raised wages by roughly 5% over the life of the contract while also limiting retirement benefits for workers hired after the contract was ratified.

Deere workers said that offer was unacceptable, especially considering the company’s record-high profits over the past year. For the 2020 fiscal year, Deere & Co.’s net income totaled $2.75 billion, according to the company.

