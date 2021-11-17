Voting underway for third ratification vote of UAW strike against John Deere

“It's just kind of sad to me because there are people I know who voted no last time solidly with intelligent reasons why they waited it out,” the worker said. “I already know they're going to vote yes, this time just to suddenly go back to work.”

Workers who'd seen details in the new contract said the changes focused largely on the company's incentives program, or Continuous Improvement Pay Program. Union members who've criticized the program said the changes do not address their concerns with the system.

Other than minor changes to CIPP, the third agreement offered the same benefits as the second agreement. The proposed contract does not include full health care benefits in retirement which is a deal breaker for some workers.

If the contract is ratified, some workers were told they should report back to work on Thursday. However, other workers said the plans are unclear and depending on how late results come in they might not return to work until later this week.

If the contract is voted down, workers will remain on strike.

“Whatever it’s going to be,” one worker outside of John Deere Seeding Group in Moline said, “it’s going to be close again.”