Week 3 of the Deere strike: A tentative agreement struck down

A Davenport Works union member, who voted against the contract, said a worker’s financial situation would contribute to their feelings about the proposed agreement. The people lacking savings were “starting to feel the sting” of missing paychecks, they said.

A worker from John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan, who voted for the agreement, said they keep quiet about their choice to avoid resentment from other local members. The PDC rejected the agreement on a 320 to 288 vote, according to the worker. Workers said they don’t like the CIPP incentive program, which didn’t change in the second offer. Specifically, workers are unhappy with the frequency of payments, high taxation rates on the payments, which are received as gifts, and relatively low pay rates, according to the workers.

Union members were also unhappy with the estimated increased wages tied to inflation through cost of living adjustments (COLA), which have the potential to change. Some said even with the COLA, the wages aren’t enough and alternating years between lump sums and payments isn’t enough, especially considering the company’s record profits during the past year.

Workers want better pensions and guaranteed health care benefits in retirement, one said. Workers were concerned about the health care gap if they retired before they were eligible for Medicare.