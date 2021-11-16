What’s in Deere’s new offer: Changes to incentive programs for UAW workers

More than a month into a strike, 10,000 Deere & Co. workers with the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America are set to vote on a third tentative agreement on Wednesday.

The latest includes modifications to the company's Continuous Improvement Pay System (CIPP). These changes are the only differences from the second agreement, rejected in a 55% to 45% vote earlier this month. That agreement gained majority support from some Quad-City union locals but was rejected by locals in Waterloo and Dubuque.

Some Deere officials, workers, and union representatives said the incentives program can be confusing. One worker from the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan, who has been working at Deere for over a decade, said for newer employees, it can be difficult to grasp the full extent of how the program impacts their pay.

"If you're not the people who work with this every day, they are having problems chewing through some of it," the worker said.

What is CIPP?