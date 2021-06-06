World Pork Expo returns to Iowa State Fairgrounds after two years

After a two-year hiatus caused by foreign animal disease concerns and the COVID-19 global pandemic, the World Pork Expo returns to the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines Wednesday through Friday.

“This will be the first expo since 2018, and it feels really good to be back,” said Doug Fricke, director of trade show marketing for the National Pork Producers Council. “Our board took a hard look at everything, and they felt this was the right move for everyone involved.”

Much of the expo remains the same as 2018, but there have been concessions made to COVID-19. That includes the absence of a live hog show, Fricke said.

However, the trade show has sold out when it comes to indoor space. Fricke said the outdoor portion of the trade show has expanded, providing ample opportunities for producers to talk to an assortment of vendors.

“We are continuing to add vendors outdoors. We have room to grow there,” he said.

Pork Academy and corporate-sponsored educational seminars remain an integral part of the expo. Fricke said he is pleased with this year’s lineup, which includes sessions on labor challenges, industry technology, sustainability and climate impact.