Carson, Minden, latest towns to pitch county board for infrastructure dollars

Representatives from Carson and Minden are the latest small town officials to present their communities’ infrastructure wish lists to the Pottawattamie County board of supervisors for consideration of receiving American Rescue Plan funds.

Over the last few weeks, the county board has been meeting with city officials from throughout the county to assess their towns’ needs for financial assistance with infrastructure projects. The board set aside $1.5 million in ARPA funds to distribute to the county’s cities outside of Council Bluffs.

At the Sept. 27 board meeting, Carson administrative clerk Brianne Duede and assistant EMS chief Adam Hay laid out a number of projects that would benefit from funding assistance, including a new ambulance for their first responders. The current ambulance is 12 years old, and it has seen a lot of wear and tear due to the pandemic.

“We try to get a new ambulance every 10 to 12 years,” Duede said. “With the pandemic, that was the most utilized local resource we had.”

In addition to Carson, the ambulance also serves nearby communities in Oakland, Macedonia and Henderson. Out of 194 total emergency calls for an ambulance in 2021, 99 were for Carson and 83 were from Oakland, with the remaining 12 calls split between Henderson and Macedonia.

This year, as of Sept. 8, Carson has had 65 calls for the ambulance, with 47 from Oakland, and 17 from the surrounding area.

“Usually, pretty close to half of our calls are outside of the city,” Hay said.

The Carson fire department accepted a bid for a new ambulance of $281,581. The city authorized the use of $120,000 of its own ARPA funds, leaving a balance of $161,581.

“That’s our main goal,” Duede said. “It would definitely support our community, and it supports the local communities, because we do provide a lot of mutual aid assistance.”

Other projects on the Carson wish list include the demolition of two derelict buildings, which will help with the city’s downtown revitalization efforts, as will the installation of new water and sewer mains, sidewalks and storm drainage along Broadway Boulevard; water and sewer service for a new 13-acre business park, and additional infrastructure for a group of residential lots that are currently for sale.

The City of Carson would also like to purchase a new fire engine by 2024, for which it has applied for a series of grants.

Minden Mayor Kevin Zimmerman and councilman Glenn Hurst touted a few infrastructure projects that have been completed recently, including replacing the city’s water tower and redoing the downtown area.

“As you know, in a small town, there’s all kinds of projects,” Zimmerman said. “You just gotta pick the ones you can do.”

Current projects that could use some ARPA assistance include replacing a three-block stretch of water main, five blocks of water and sewer replacement and general infrastructure wear and tear, like road and sewer repairs.

The City of Minden is also purchasing a little more than 45 acres of land north of town in preparation for potential growth. The city has created a foundation to help facilitate construction on the land, and needs $125,000 to $150,000 for a starter fund, which they hope will be matched by a grant from the Iowa West Foundation.

“Everything we’ve done, the water tower, everything, is set up for another 100-plus houses,” Zimmerman said.

“We’re poised for a lot of growth in our little towns,” Supervisor Brian Shea said. “All of them.”

The board will continue to hear proposals from the remaining small town representatives over the next couple of weeks, and then deliberate on which projects they have decided will receive a portion of the ARPA funds.

Board Chairman Tim Wichman has said that each community will receive ARPA funds for at least one of their infrastructure projects.

“We will be back in touch with you as soon as we’ve compiled the information and the board’s made a call,” Wichman told the Carson and Minden representatives.