Carter Lake, Avoca last to present needs to board for ARPA funds

When it received the latest round of American Rescue Plan Act funds, Pottawattamie County set aside $1.5 million to disburse among its smaller communities for needed infrastructure projects. Beginning in September, officials from the county’s smaller cities have journeyed to Council Bluffs to meet with the board and present their town’s wish lists.

Carter Lake and Avoca were the last two towns the board needed to hear from before deciding what projects the county will be able to help with.

“The board will take all these, we’ll compile a list of the requests from all the small towns,” board chair Tim Wichman said at Tuesday’s supervisor meeting. “The board will get together and come up with some projects that you will get to choose from, and hopefully we’ll move forward and get some of these projects started.”

Carter Lake Fire Chief Eric Bentzinger requested ARPA assistance for a sculpture project that would be erected in front of the local fire station.

“It’s gonna be a significant piece of the city,” Bentzinger said at the Oct. 25 meeting.

The proposed 6-foot-tall bronze statue would be of a firefighter wearing their equipment, for which the town has commissioned Neola artists Russ and Penny Christensen.

Project plans also includes an electronic billboard that the town will use to inform residents of fire safety tips, and to recognize its fire department personnel.

“We’d like to honor our members for a job well done,” Bentzinger said.

Carter Lake is also in the process of designing its own memorial flag for fallen firefighters that would be raised above the statue on one of the two flagpoles.

“One of the things we’ve wanted to do for years is design our own memorial flag,” Bentzinger said. “We do have one, but it’s pretty generic. We want to have our own to signify that it’s part of Carter Lake.”

According to the budget Bentzinger handed to the board, the most costly piece will be the life size bronze statue, with a price estimate between $40,000 and $45,000. The electronic sign came in just under that, at $39,000. Altogether, the sculpture project will cost about $106,000.

The town of Avoca would appreciate assistance with its trails and sidewalks improvement project.

Avoca is growing, and with new residents comes a need for new ways to get around town, City Administrator Tom Schoonover said at Tuesday’s meeting.

“The city council would really like to concentrate on a safe route to school, because we do have a brand new housing development going up on the east side of town,” Schoonover said. “And, so, we have a lot of students on the east side of town who don’t have safe access to get across Highway 59.”

Running north-south, the busy Highway 59 bisects the town, making it difficult and dangerous to cross on foot. Avoca is proposing a new pathway along Thomas Street to make it safer to get across the highway.

The proposed pathway would cost about $166,000.

The county board is expected to take a couple of weeks to decide which of the numerous projects that have been proposed make the most sense to fund with ARPA dollars. Each city will receive some funding.