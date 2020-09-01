Casey's General Store offering curbside pickup for pizza, other convenience items

An Ankeny-based convenience store best known for its pizza operation is now offering curbside pick-up.

On Tuesday, Casey’s General Store representatives announced that through a new, technology-enabled offering accessible with the Casey’s smartphone app, that customers can have many of their needs met without stepping foot outside of their vehicle.

“We see more and more guests seeking curbside pickup options to save time and feel safe,” said Art Sebastian, vice president of digital experience, through a news release. “Casey’s has developed our curbside offering as a fully-integrated option inside our app, enabling us to deliver a best-in-class experience for our guests."

Casey’s is the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain, according to the release. There are six general store locations in the greater Council Bluffs area.

After testing curbside pickup at several stores in Kansas City and Des Moines, Casey's expanded to over 80 additional stores in the greater Cedar Rapids metropolitan area in July and August. During the pilot, Casey’s representatives said they learned that guests appreciated the new option, found it very convenient to place their pizza and grocery order and then arrive and have it placed in the vehicle’s trunk by a team member.