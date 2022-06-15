Cass County man sentenced to seven years in prison for receiving child pornography

A Cass County man was sentenced this week to seven years in prison for receiving child pornography.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa announced that Aaron William Butcher, 34, was sentenced in federal court on June 14 to 84 months in prison for receipt of child pornography. Upon release, he will be placed on supervised release for an additional seven years, and be required to register as a sex offender.

Butcher was also ordered to pay $12,000 in restitution.

In February 2021, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip about child pornography being uploaded to a Dropbox account. Law enforcement traced the email address connected to the Dropbox account to Butcher.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Butcher’s Dropbox account and his residence in Atlantic, Iowa. Forensic examination of Butcher’s electronic devices revealed images and videos of child pornography.

The investigation also uncovered numerous conversations between Butcher and individuals he believed to be teenagers, asking them for images and videos of child pornography in exchange for money.

The case was investigated by the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, the FBI, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit.

The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood and resources about internet safety, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc.

