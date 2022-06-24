Cass County residents arrested on federal fentanyl-related charges

Five Cass County residents were arrested on federal drug trafficking charges.

The arrests are the result of a six-month investigation into a series of fentanyl overdose cases in Cass and Shelby counties, according to United States Attorney Richard Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa.

The investigation identified a fentanyl distribution network that covered western Iowa and eastern Nebraska. The investigation into this distribution network remains ongoing.

The five defendants -- Colby Ray Clarken, 25, Collin Jacob Clarken, 19, and Mason Blaine Loudermilk, 19, all of Atlantic, Iowa, and Chase Daniel Jahnke, 28, and Kelsi Marie Thurman, 26, both of Lewis, Iowa -- appeared in court on Friday, June 24. They are charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, which carries a minimum sentence of 20 years up to life in prison.

Trial is set for each defendant on Aug. 8.

The case has been investigated by the Iowa Division of Narcotics, along with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Atlantic Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Omaha Police Department, Fourth Judicial District Department of Correctional Services, Iowa Division of Intelligence, and Drug Enforcement Administration. The case will be prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

