CB Mayor declares January 9, 2023, 'Max Duggan Day'

Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh, center, and City Council members Steve Gorman, left, Chad Hannan, Roger Sandau and Chris Peterson, wearing the purple and white of former Lewis Central High School quarterback Max Duggan’s TCU Horned Frogs hours before the College Football National Championship on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

 DAVID GOLBITZ, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

The Council Bluffs City Council showed its support Monday for local sports hero Max Duggan by donning the purple and white of the former Lewis Central High School quarterback’s TCU Horned Frogs.

TCU faced defending champion, the Georgia Bulldogs, in Monday’s College Football National Championship game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

As Monday’s council meeting came to a close, Mayor Matt Walsh read a proclamation declaring January 9, 2023, to be “Max Duggan Day.”

The proclamation reads, in part, “This successful young man is not only a skilled athlete, but is also an outstanding humble individual and exemplifies his motto that “Council Bluffs kids don’t quit.”

