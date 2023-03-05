Sure, the Council Bluffs Police Department’s traffic unit issues tickets if you’re caught speeding or arrests you if you’re driving while intoxicated, but the job entails a lot more than that.

Usually called to the scene of serious or fatal traffic accidents, the officers that comprise the traffic unit are all trained in accident investigation. And they get to use some pretty neat toys while they’re doing it.

Ofc. Brandon Flowers is one of five officers assigned to the CBPD traffic unit. Unlike patrolmen who are assigned to one of the city’s eight police districts, the members of the traffic unit are more free range.

“I don’t want to say we have free rein, but … a traffic officer, you can go all throughout the city,” Flowers said during his Feb. 23 Citizens’ Police Academy presentation. “From the east end of town, you can head down to Lake Manawa, head to the west end, you can kind of check everything out.”

Due to their ability to roam the city, traffic units are usually sent to crash scenes, Flowers said.

“We’re not required to take them,” he said. “Out of courtesy to the district guys, we usually do, just because we don’t need them working on, like, a male-female disturbance or something, and then immediately when they’re done, they get sent to (a crash).”

Accident scenes can take hours to process, from interviewing witnesses to documenting evidence, and those are hours that a district officer doesn’t necessarily have to devote to a single call.

Also, when the traffic unit is called to a scene, “we’re going to look at it a little differently,” Flowers said.

Flowers showed the class a video taken from one of the City’s Public Works cameras. The video showed the intersection of 25th Street and West Broadway. It’s night, dark and a pedestrian is walking north across Broadway. The pedestrian is walking against the light and appears to be unsteady on their feet.

Suddenly, a car, which has a green light, comes from the right side of the screen and collides with the pedestrian.

When the traffic unit arrives at a scene like this, “we’re looking for skid marks, tire marks. Is the driver intoxicated? Is the pedestrian intoxicated? Because there’s also a good portion of times the pedestrian’s at fault for it,” Flowers said. “I’m not saying the driver shouldn’t yield because that’s just the right thing to do, you know, don’t hit someone, but at the same time you get a dark roadway and somebody darts out in front of you, you can only stop so fast.”

That’s another thing the traffic unit can do — determine how fast a car was going before slamming on the brakes.

“There’s some really fancy algebra you could use as well, (distance = rate x time),” Flowers said. “And based on, we know how wide roadways are and we can go measure that roadway, and we can measure how wide it is and how fast it takes that car to go that distance, and this formula works and it spits us out a number.”

The traffic unit has a couple of neat tools that also help it map the scene.

In order to document a scene, the traffic unit uses an expensive Leica RTC360 3D laser scanner, which is set on top of a pole. As it spins around, its cameras are mapping everything it sees. When it’s done with one area, it’s moved to another part of the scene and it scans again. Eventually, given enough data, the camera software can recreate a 3D rendering of an accident or crime scene.

Coupled with images taken from the camera-equipped DJI Mavic-2 drone that a member of the traffic unit is piloting overhead, the software is able to recreate the scene in low-, medium- or hi-resolution, which investigators can use to read the scene even after they’ve left the physical space.

Oftentimes, the traffic unit will also get a search warrant for a vehicle’s airbag control module. These little sensors sit inside the steering wheel and record all kinds of data, like whether the driver or passengers were wearing safety belts and how fast the vehicle was going when the airbag deployed.

“It has all the data of what you are doing when you drive,” Flowers said. “When you pushed your brake, was your seatbelt on, how fast you were going 10 seconds prior to the crash, how fast five seconds prior to airbag appointment. So we write a search warrant for that data and then we have another program we can plug that into, and it gives us this whole long information sheet and it tells us all that information.”

While the traffic unit has a lot of responsibilities beyond simple traffic enforcement, issuing tickets is still a big part of the job, but Flowers wants it known that they don’t write tickets just to write tickets.

“If anybody here has gotten a citation, I apologize if it came from Ofc. Flowers,” he said. “Our main goal is not to write tickets to just keep stacking tickets on people, it’s to change people’s behavior. That’s what it comes down to. If you’re driving with a suspended license, you need to take the correct steps to stop having a suspended license. If you get a citation for operating (a vehicle) without registration, you need to get your car registered, which is just kind of how it works.”