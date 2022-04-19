Celebrate Earth Day with Pottawattamie Conservation

In honor of Earth Day, Pottawattamie Conservation is waiving park entry fees at all five public county parks on Saturday.

“Our hope is, this Free Park Entry Fee Day encourages families to get out and connect with the many beautiful outdoor spaces that Pottawattamie County offers,” Pottawattamie Conservation executive director Mark Shoemaker said. “During a time when communities are spending less time outdoors and many families lack access to high-quality nature areas, we want to do what we can to remove barriers to experiencing all the benefits the natural world can provide.”

On the 23rd, visitors will be able to bypass pay stations at Arrowhead Park, Botna Bend Park, Hitchcock Nature Center, Narrows River Park and Old Town Park.

Each park features its own unique recreational activity, from fishing at Arrowhead Park to practicing archery at Narrows River Park. There’s even an opportunity to meet the elk and bison herds at Botna Bend Park.

Visitors are also invited to join a park cleanup event at Hitchcock Nature Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or sign up for a trail run at Arrowhead Park that will benefit the Pottawattamie County Trails Association.

Pottawattamie Conservation wants visitors to know that they are always welcome to clean up other parks on their own.

All other park fees, like camping, will remain in place, according to a press release.

For more information about park features and events, visit pottconservation.com.

