The City of Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County are urging residents to visit their local public libraries this week, in recognition of National Library Week.

Started by the American Library Association in 1958, National Library Week has evolved from simply trying to get people to read more to a celebration of libraries, librarians and all of the services they provide.

“The public library is really here about access,” said Council Bluffs Public Library Director Antonia Krupicka-Smith. “We are here to equalize and be that equity barrier so it’s not a question of access — do you have access to a computer? Do you have access to the information and the materials and the resources? We’re here so you can discover it, because there is so much information, there’s so many resources, where do you even start? So the public library’s a wonderful starting point for that, but it’s also a place where anybody can come in and learn about anything.”

This year’s National Library Week theme, “There’s More to the Story,” illustrates just how much libraries have to offer their communities, aside from simply loaning books.

The Council Bluffs library, which is operated by the city, features everything from a seed library, where cardholders can “check out” plant seeds that are native to the area, to sewing machines to 3D printers.

“I think in formal education what can happen is, you get told these things, but then you have this idea,” Krupicka-Smith said. “How do you jump on that idea? Or maybe you never had exposure to it. Now, you can come to the public library and discover it and start where you’re comfortable, and learn from it, and see how that might expand on what you’re interested in, and it might be that spark that gets you started into something new.”

The library offers a wide variety of clubs, classes and one-on-one opportunities for patrons to try new things, whatever those new things might be.

“The library is here to support your brain and your discovery of new ideas,” Krupicka-Smith said.

Aside from a plethora of fiction and non-fiction books available to check out, the Council Bluffs Public Library also offers audiobooks, movies, video games, board games, even fine art prints that you can hang in your home.

Patrons can check out recording kits to make their own podcasts or oral histories, or ghost hunting kits if they think there’s a malevolent spirit hanging around — the old library, which was built at the turn of the 20th century and is now home to the Union Pacific Railroad Museum is one such haunted location, Krupicka-Smith said.

The library even has a lounge area set aside for teenagers to hang out after school and during the summer. Teen Central is a space for teens to be teens, to play video games or draw and to learn valuable social skills outside of a formal school setting. There are even scholarship opportunities for teen volunteers who accumulate a certain number of hours.

With regard to the spate of calls for banning certain books across the country, Krupicka-Smith pointed out that this is nothing new.

“Anytime you’re trying to equalize and provide a platform for everyone, somebody’s going to be unhappy, somebody’s not going to like it,” she said. “What I stand behind is that everybody should have a right to discover. Everybody should have a right to, if that’s the thing they love, they should have access to it, and that’s all I stand on, is providing that access and that intellectual freedom.”

The proclamation celebrating National Library Week signed by Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh recognized libraries as vital to supporting democracy and effecting social change “through their commitment to providing equitable access to information for all library users regardless of race, ethnicity, ability, sexual orientation, gender identity or socio-economic status.”

The proclamation signed by the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors included different language, but shared a similar sentiment, stating that “libraries are accessible and inclusive places” and “… are cornerstones of democracy, promoting the free exchange of information and ideas for all.”

Krupicka-Smith said that it is not the job — has never been the job — of a library to decide whether material is appropriate for its patrons.

“We have always been about intellectual freedom and providing that access so that people can decide for themselves,” she said. “I don’t want to remove that access. I want, 10 years from now, for people to still be able to decide for themselves if that’s something they want to access.”

For more information about the Council Bluffs Public Library, visit councilbluffslibrary.org.