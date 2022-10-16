Chamber of Commerce hosts state and local candidates for informal forum

The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce invited candidates for local and state office to speak with chamber members last week.

“Advocacy is a core tenet of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce and an important way to keep our members informed about local, state and federal politics is by hosting events such as this that give them easy access to our elected officials at all levels of government,” chamber president and CEO Drew Kamp said.

On Friday, State House District 19 candidates Elizabeth Christensen (D) and Brent Siegrist (R), and District 20 candidate Josh Turek (D), and Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors candidates Scott Belt and Susan Miller, participated in the candidate forum at Council Bluffs Country Club.

“Candidates for these offices will be making critical decisions on our behalf and it is our responsibility as the voice of the southwest Iowa business community to provide our members every possible opportunity to interact with and engage these individuals,” Kamp said.

With chamber members sitting around tables, each candidate was allowed a few minutes to introduce themselves, after which they visited each table in turn to speak with attendees, who asked questions about the economy and how the county might best promote itself as a tourist destination.

“We were very pleased with the candidate forum,” Kamp said. “This was a new format that we were trying for the first time, and it was effective and well received by candidates and attendees alike.”

House candidates Sarah Abdouch and Matt Windschitl, and Supervisor candidates Jeff Jorgensen and Jeff Shudak, were unable to attend due to work commitments.