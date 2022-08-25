Chance of showers moves into forecast for Council Bluffs

Thursday morning brings a 10% chance of shows and thunderstorms before 9 a.m., followed by mostly sunny conditions.

The mercury will reach a high near 89, according to the National Weather Service office based out of Valley, Nebraska. Calm winds will shift to the north blowing about 6 mph in the afternoon.

The evening will bring mostly clear skies with a low around 66 and an east-northeast wind between 3 to 8 mph.

Here’s a look at the rest of the upcoming forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. At night, a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. At night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. At night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Monday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. At night, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. At night, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.