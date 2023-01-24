Chief hopes Citizens' Police Academy gives participants better understanding of policing

The first session of the Council Bluffs Police Department Citizens’ Police Academy began much like any other first day of school.

The instructor passed out a syllabus, and provided an overview of the subject. He introduced himself, spoke about his background and explained what his expectations for the class were. Participants were asked to introduce themselves, and talk a little about what brought them there.

The setting, however, was quite unlike a regular school classroom. About 20 people sat around conference tables in a large, open room to the left of the building’s entrance. As they entered the room, they walked by glass cases with mementos from throughout the department’s more than 150 year history, like hats and badges.

And the instructor was not dressed like a teacher you’d find in a high school or university. He wore his uniform, of course, firearm nestled in its holster. On top of that, he wore a tactical vest fitted with anti-ballistic armor plates. The vest held a body camera, a radio and handset, additional magazines for the pistol, handcuffs and enough other equipment to weigh about 25 pounds.

The goal of the 12-week program is to educate residents about who the police are and what they do.

“Where do we get our perception of law enforcement?” CBPD Chief Tim Carmody asked at the beginning of the class.

Answers ranged from television and movies to news and social media.

“In most cases it’s not firsthand experience, right?” Carmody said. “So we’re trusting another source to tell us what’s really going on. I want you to have a full picture so that when someone talks to you about, ‘I had this happen,’ or ‘This is what I saw,’ or ‘Somebody told me this,’ you can go, ‘Wait a second. I went to this class. Here’s what I learned. Here’s who you need to talk to to get the actual information.’”

Carmody wants participants to come away from the academy with a better understanding of police work, and correct potential misinformation out in their communities.

“We all come here with different experiences, and different backgrounds and different impressions of law enforcement,” Carmody said. “I’m okay if you don’t like law enforcement. I’m okay if you don’t believe we do anything. I want you just to have an open mind and have an honest discussion, because one of the things I’m afraid of in this country right now, is we’ve lost the ability to have an honest discussion and maybe even disagree with one another, and that’s the only healthy way we’re going to ever understand each other and have a relationship, and that’s what this is all about. We need to have relationships. That’s how we make this community strong.”

Following the introduction, the class was split into two groups — one led by Carmody and the other led by Sgt. Cody Woodward of the Police Area Representatives unit — and led on a tour of the still relatively new facility. Construction was completed in December 2018.

Participants were led through interview rooms and offices filled with cubicles. If one didn’t know better, they might have thought they were walking through an accounting firm, with desks cluttered with paperwork and family photographs. There were a couple of hints that you were in a police station, though. Model police cars and machine guns adorned some of the shelves. Copies of Police Magazine lay on desks.

In addition to family photos, one cubicle featured photos of the officer smiling and shaking hands with former President Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani.

Another hallway contained more glass cases filled with police paraphernalia, including an old lie detector and a collection of loaded dice. Old uniforms hung inside the case, along with photos of the men — and they were mostly men; CBPD didn’t hire its first woman officer until 1970 — who wore them.

After the tour, the two groups met back in the conference room, where Carmody shared a video of body camera footage from a 2016 incident on I-75 near Glendale, Ohio. A man was walking along the side of the interstate and a Glendale police officer pulled off the road ahead of the man. The video begins as the officer, Josh Hilling, starts speaking to the man. The point of view is from the body camera and Carmody asked the class to imagine themselves as the officer. He would stop and start the video a few times to ask the class, “What would you do?”

As the video progresses, Hilling is trying to get the man, who appears to be in a state of mental distress, to open up, tell him who he is, where he’s going. The officer is calm throughout this interaction, and even offers to give the man a ride in his patrol car. Before that can happen, though, Hilling needs to pat the man down.

The man is directed toward the back of the patrol car and as Hilling begins to pat him down, the man suddenly jumps away from the officer and pulls a knife from behind his coat. Hilling backs away, putting distance between himself and the knife-wielding man, who at this point begins to shuffle toward the officer, telling Hilling to shoot him. As Hilling moves back, he fires one round and hits the man in the abdomen. The man falls to his knees.

At this point, Carmody stopped the video and asked the class some questions that are basically summed as, “What happened?”

How many shots were fired? Did the man have a weapon? Answers from the class varied from one to three shots, and yes, the man had a weapon, and no, he didn’t have a weapon.

The time between Hilling starting the patdown and him firing his weapon is about five seconds.

The video continues. Hilling radios for backup. The man with the knife gets up and continues advancing toward the officer, saying “kill me” over and over. Hilling yells at the man to drop the knife and get down on the ground, all the while backing away from the man.

Carmody stops the video again and points out that the officer is backing away onto the interstate.

The body camera footage shows that traffic has stopped. Hilling puts himself between the idling cars and the man with the knife, all the while telling him to drop the knife and get down on the ground.

By this point, backup units have arrived and taken positions around the man, but keeping their distance.

The man keeps shuffling toward Hilling, toward the cars idling on the interstate, almost begging Hilling or any of the newly arrived officers to kill him. Hilling, meanwhile, is pleading with the man to drop the knife and get down.

“Drop the knife,” Hilling commands. “Let us help you.”

The man refuses to comply and makes a move toward one of the officers. Then he crumples to the ground. One of the officers had shot him with a taser.

From the moment the man whips the knife out to when he falls to the ground is about three and a half minutes.

The purpose of showing the video is to illustrate all of the split second decisions that an officer has to make, and that sometimes the snippet of body camera footage shown on the news or shared on social media doesn’t show the full picture.

Of course, if the body camera footage doesn’t exist, as is apparently the case of the “cop city” protester in Atlanta who was killed by law enforcement on Wednesday, Jan. 18, there literally is no picture, full or otherwise.

Carmody did concede that there are “some bad apples,” and explained how the hiring process works to weed out those who shouldn’t be there in the first place.

“We work hard to make sure that we don’t hire them, that we cull them off through field training and other processes so they don’t stay,” he said. “And then in the process we get rid of them when we catch them doing something that’s wrong.”

With that, the class ended for the night. The second class is going to go more in depth with the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement task force, or SWINE, and the department’s chaplains corps.

“We truly are here to serve, and that’s what we’re trying to accomplish, and that’s important to us,” Carmody said. “We want you to have a better idea of what that looks like.”