Christensen courts voters of all parties, promises transparency in government

When Iowa House District 19 candidate Elizabeth Christensen is canvassing neighborhoods, she’s knocking on everyone’s door, not only the doors of fellow registered Democrats.

She said she wants to hear from all of her potential constituents, not just those who share the same party affiliation.

“I’m getting a real smattering of insight from everyone here in Council Bluffs’ District 19,” Christensen said in an email. “We’ve had really great conversations.”

Of foremost concern to most residents she has spoken with are issues that directly impact their lives and their families — wages, job growth and renters’ rights.

“I’ve learned people want to keep having the security to plan and raise all of their family members — like so many of residents and I commiserate on — that we saw and experienced ourselves growing here in the last 30 years,” said Christensen, who has a young daughter.

That doesn’t mean voters aren’t also concerned about larger issues, such as the erosion of civil liberties for certain members of the population and access to affordable health care.

Christensen said that voters from both parties told her that they were concerned about the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Some folks, they weren’t comfortable in defining what happened on January 6th one way or the other, but completely recognized the violence took place and wanted to lean heavily into dismissing lies that questioned the legitimacy of the election and encourage instead trust in the institutes of our government working,” she said. “It was important for many people from all backgrounds that their representative would actually denounce the lie pushed that the 2020 election was stolen, and that their representative would speak plainly and defend the results of the 2020 election.”

Asked to clarify his position by The Daily Nonpareil, Christensen’s opponent, Brent Siegrist, said that Joe Biden won the 2020 election and said that he has never claimed otherwise: “If voters want a representative who doesn’t lie about the 2020 election, they can just vote for me,” he said. (Siegrist was featured in a campaign profile in Friday’s Nonpareil.)

Christensen said that trust in government is one of her key issues, and she wants to help restore that trust by urging for more transparency when local governments want to raise property taxes.

On her campaign website, Christensen cites an op-ed written by John Hendrickson, policy director for the Iowans for Tax Relief Foundation, who argues that truth-in-taxation laws in Utah and Kansas have led to more transparency and increased public participation in government.

Such a law would require local governments to send notices to taxpayers, providing information about the proposed tax increase and how it will impact their tax bill. The law also triggers a public hearing, after which lawmakers would have to go on record with their vote whether to raise the property tax or not.

Christensen said that because of her career as a information technology project manager, residents should know that she thrives with details.

“Because of my technical career, I care specifically about transparency, and am goal oriented, as well as tough and familiar with navigating complexities,” she said. “(Voters should) feel really good that I am committed to my campaign goals.”

In addition to increased transparency in taxation, Christensen wants to continue pushing for ranked choice voting, which would provide more opportunity in representation, she said.

The electoral system has voters rank their choice of candidates by ordered preference, with those rankings used to determine a winner in the event no candidate wins a majority of ballots as voters’ first preference.

“Introducing a ranked choice vote will help eliminate the spoiler effect and give voters an opportunity to become engaged with their civic duty again,” Christensen wrote on her campaign Facebook page.

“I chose these goals specifically because better control over our property tax and more representation is what every Iowan deserves, and they can get behind,” Christensen said.

From speaking with her fellow residents, Christensen came away with the impression that “residents are ready and excited for the next generation of representatives,” she said.

“I’ve learned they’re excited about people who are capable of understanding the complexity that is the legislative landscape, and also care implicitly about preserving the simplicity and uniqueness of living in Council Bluffs,” Christensen said. “I know voters are weighing heavily right now on choosing an elected official who will have the conviction and grit to protect the city/county/state from any deterioration in confidence of our elections. They can count on me to commit to my two campaign goals that benefit all; to have the competency in navigating legislative complexity; and the mettle to protect our democracy.”