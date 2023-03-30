Det. Steve Andrews loves to interview people.

But there’s more to the job in the Criminal Investigation Division, which handles every Council Bluffs Police Department investigation, from serious misdemeanors and check forgery to drug distribution and sexual assault.

The work often involves talking to witnesses, filling out search warrants and interviewing suspects, Andrews told the Council Bluffs Citizens’ Police Academy as he regaled them with war stories over about two hours.

A segment of Andrews’ talk during the academy’s penultimate session was a case study that he will be presenting to a roomful of law enforcement personnel at a national conference next month in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The case study detailed how Andrews, a 40-year-old DNA sample and an amateur genetic genealogy expert solved a murder that took place in 1982.

Lee Rotatori was 32 years old and had just moved to Council Bluffs when she was found dead in her motel room on June 25, 1982.

Rotatori had moved from Michigan to start a new job as food service director at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. She was staying at the Best Western Motel at 27th Avenue while waiting for her husband to arrive with the couple’s mobile home.

The day before she was killed — June 24 — Rotatori had gone to Lake Manawa with some new friends from the hospital. Afterward, she stopped at a McDonald’s, bought dinner and went back to the motel. When she didn’t show up for work the next morning, concerned coworkers contacted the police and asked for a welfare check.

Andrews walked the CPA class through the initial investigation that was done 40 years ago by lead investigator Det. Lyle Brown and Sgt. Larry Williams, without whose diligent work the case would most likely never have been solved.

“Those guys were absolutely amazing,” Andrews said, noting how impressed he was reading their case files.

The original detectives exhausted basically every conceivable lead, from everyone who was staying at the motel that week to the possibility that Rotatori’s husband, Jerry Nemke, had chartered a plane, flown in from Michigan, killed his wife and then flown back. They even looked through case files of known serial killers who operated in the Midwest at the time.

“My hat’s off totally to those guys and their initial investigation, and I told them time and again, there was nothing that they could have done that would’ve helped them solve this case back then,” Andrews said.

Rotatori had been sexually assaulted prior to or shortly after her death, and had the original investigators not had the foresight to collect a DNA sample from the sperm found in Rotatori’s body, the case would have hit the proverbial dead end.

“In 2001, the advances in DNA technology were starting to ramp up,” Andrews said. “I had nothing to do with any of this yet, but they said, ‘You know what? We’ve got this old Rotatori case. There’s a sex assault kit in there. Why don’t we send this in and see what happens?’”

The sex kit revealed that the DNA had come from one male, but the sample was degraded. Still, they entered it into CODIS, the Combined DNA Index System, which stores DNA profiles from convicted offenders, unsolved crime scene evidence and missing persons, but they never got a match.

Cut to 2011, and Andrews’ sergeant, “who must have hated me at the time,” drops the Rotatori case file on his desk and asks him to look into it.

“He goes, ‘Hey, you’re kind of a go-getter,’” Andrews said. “He goes, ‘Why don’t you dig into these boxes and see what you can find?’

“And I’m like, ‘What the hell did I do man?’ And it’s like, I got a whole caseload. I’m working checks and fraud right now. I go, ‘I’m getting pounded with cases day after day after day, and you drop this, at the time, a 30-year-old murder case on my desk?’”

Andrews dug into the case file, and immediately suspected Rotatori’s husband of having something to do with her death.

Andrews located Jerry Nemke in Tampa, Florida, and with the assistance of local police, he managed to get a DNA sample that he could compare to the sample from the sexual assault kit.

“Back in 2011, results don’t come fast, OK?” Andrews said. “It has to be sent from Florida to me, who sends it to our lab, who puts it in the bottom of their pile.”

The lab has a bunch of other work to do on current cases, not to mention a 30-year-old homicide case. But two years later, in 2013, Andrews got the results back from the lab.

“They are negative,” he said. “And it was literally like getting punched in the gut by Mike Tyson.”

Andrews proceeded to track down everyone he could find who had been staying at that Best Western the night of Rotatori’s murder, and he collected DNA samples from every one of them.

“I reached out to lots of them, OK, a lot I reached out to and ended up getting DNA from,” Andrews said. “Negative, negative, negative, negative, all the time.”

By this time, it’s 2018, and Andrews, like the investigators in 1982, is “hitting a brick wall.”

Then, in 2018, the Golden State Killer, a serial killer credited with at least 13 murders and 51 rapes throughout California from 1974 to 1986, is identified using genetic genealogy.

Andrews’ boss, Capt. Todd Weddum, suggests using genetic genealogy for the Rotatori case.

The DNA sample is sent to Parabon NanoLabs, the same genealogy company that identified the Golden State Killer, and Andrews is excited.

“They had a scale, and I’m paraphrasing here, but they gave me a one-to-five scale, a solvability scale,” Andrews said. “One being, ‘No problem, we’re gonna find this guy, yep, yep, we’re gonna make a couple of calls, we’re gonna connect a couple of dots, and I’m gonna get you a name, right?’ That’s one. Five is, ‘Yeah, you’re wasting your time, you need to go back to the drawing board and figure out something else because DNA’s not your answer, kid.’”

The sample from the Rotatori case came back as a 4.5.

Andrew’s response? “So I got a chance, right?”

“I was stoked. I’m like, ‘No problem, I’m ready to go, right? I got a 4.5, it means I got a chance.’”

A snowball’s chance, but a chance.

Enter amateur genetic genealogy sleuth Eric Schubert.

“We get a cold email from some ... 18-year-old kid from New Jersey, just cold email to Capt. Weddum, says, ‘Hey, my name’s Eric Schubert. I’m a 18-year-old kid, just fresh outta high school. I really think genealogy is cool. And, you know, if you got any old cases laying around that might need some genealogy work on it, I got a lot of free time on my hands. And I’ve helped out with some other agencies, police departments around the country, before with some stuff. And I’d be happy to help you out.’”

After vetting Schubert’s story, Andrews went ahead and sent him the file.

“He calls me back a week later, literally a week later, and he goes, ‘Yeah, I think we’re gonna figure this out,’” Andrews said. “And I’m like, ‘What?’”

Using genetic genealogy, Schubert had discovered the great-great-great-grand-something of whomever the sample was from.

Following the branches of that family tree, Schubert sent Andrews name after name after name of people to collect DNA from. “‘We’re either gonna zero in on the family tree and find the guy, or we’re gonna eliminate branches of the tree.’”

As they begin to close in on the suspect’s direct lineage, Schubert drops a bombshell. He discovered that the killer’s father was from an entirely different family tree than the one they had been looking at, illuminating why they weren’t able to narrow the suspect list any farther.

Then, as luck would have it, someone sent a DNA kit to a company that analyzes your genetics, which added their DNA to the database. And it was nearly a perfect match for the DNA they had been looking for.

The new DNA sample led Andrews to the Freeman family, which had four brothers, one of whom had a different father than the others.

Schubert and Andrews were able to eliminate three of the brothers from the suspect pool for a variety of reasons, but mainly that two of the brothers had died before Rotatori’s murder.

By process of elimination, their suspect list was down to one name: Thomas Freeman.

Thomas Freeman was a trucker from West Frankfort, Illinois, who was 35 at the time of the crime. To confirm that Freeman had killed Rotatori, law enforcement tracked down Freeman’s daughter, whose DNA was a match with the suspect DNA found at the crime scene when run through the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation crime lab. Police believe Freeman killed Rotatori while passing through the area as a trucker.

Andrews is ready to go. He wants to track down Freeman, get him in the interview room, and go to work on him. There was just one problem. Freeman was already dead.

In fact, Freeman himself had been murdered, shot four times and dumped in the woods in southern Illinois. Freeman’s body was found toward the end of October 1982, and an investigation led law enforcement to determine that he had been killed in late August or early September, about two months after Rotatori’s murder.

So, Andrews and Schubert were able to solve Lee Rotatori’s murder — the case was officially closed on Feb. 25, 2022 — but who killed the man who killed her?

Andrews has an idea, but no way to prove it.

“I’m still to this day working with Illinois State Police,” Andrews said. “I have some theories.”