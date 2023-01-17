Citizens' Police Academy provides the public a peek inside police procedure

The Council Bluffs Police Department is once again hosting its Citizens’ Police Academy, a program that began in 1992 to provide the public with a glimpse of how law enforcement goes about its daily duties.

Over the course of 12 weeks, students will learn about the different divisions within the police department, and the various services law enforcement is tasked with.

“A lot of perception of police is through TV and movies,” said Sgt. Cory Woodward of the Police Area Representative unit. “It’s pretty unrealistic.”

The program is also designed to enhance law enforcement’s relationship with the communities it serves.

“Especially after the last few years, there’s been a lot of media attention towards a negative side of what some officers have done,” Woodward said. “So we try to get people in, try to have them understand what we do, how many things we deal with, how many different aspects of our job there is.”

In addition to community engagement, classes will cover nearly every aspect of what the police department handles, including the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force, the K-9 unit, chaplain services, crisis negotiation, criminal investigation, use of force training and forensics.

Each class will feature a speaker from a specific unit within the department, and a couple of representatives from the county, too, like Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber, and a member of the 911 communications center, which is run by the county. A detective from the Criminal Investigations Division will teach a case study of one of the department’s murder investigations.

Woodward said that the informal setting allows officers and other speakers to let their guard down and have more frank and honest conversations about policing.

“We can discuss things in more detail instead of short little sound bites,” Woodward said. “We can discuss openly our point of view and how we see things. People might have different experiences, and they get to share that with the class. Some people (have) brought up experiences that haven’t went well with the police.”

Aside from active cases, “pretty much all topics are open to discussion,” Woodward said.

The first CPA class is this Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6:30 p.m. Most classes will be held at CBPD headquarters, located at 1 Ezra Jackson Way. Firearms training will be held at the Southwest Iowa Law Enforcement Training Facility and the practical exercise scenario will play out at Abraham Lincoln High School.