If you have never witnessed a person being hit with a Taser before, it can be an unsettling sight. A Taser fires two sharp barbs that attach themselves to a person’s skin, which completes a circuit that sends 50,000 volts of electricity coursing through the body. The electric current causes what is known as neuromuscular incapacitation, which disrupts muscle control, and usually sends the person crumpling to the ground.

The Taser was designed for use by law enforcement and civilians, providing a less-lethal alternative to shooting an aggressor with a firearm.

The company that created the ubiquitous shock tool, Axon, formerly TASER International, states that its product is “less-lethal” rather than “non-lethal,” because the possibility of death exists whenever a Taser is deployed.

According to the website Fatal Encounters, there were about 500 fatal Taser encounters with police in the United States between 2010 and 2021.

But Citizens’ Police Academy member Doug Johnstone wouldn’t let the possibility of death sway him from excitedly volunteering to be tased during last week’s session.

In fact, Johnstone said the only reason he signed up for the academy was to know what it feels like to be shot with a Taser.

When the time came, the class adjourned from the CBPD meeting room it had been using for the past few weeks and walked downstairs to the facility’s workout room, where officers had laid out a gym mat, with which to ease Johnstone’s upcoming descent to the group.

The entire night leading up to the tasing, Johnstone said he felt fine. He was ready to go.

Johnstone stood at one end of the mat, with one officer on each side of him, to catch and lower his body. Sgt. Cory Woodward stood behind Johnstone and yelled, “Taser! Taser! Taser!” before pulling the trigger.

Johnstone tensed slightly, bracing himself for the rush of energy, but it never came. He staggered forward a bit, but that was all. The officers on either side of him looked impressed, as though Johnstone was impervious to the electricity, until one of the officers looked down to the ground and saw one of the barbs laying there, inert. The Taser hadn’t fired properly, which Woodward said was sometimes the case. The dart had hit Johnstone, but it bounced off, and the circuit was never completed.

Woodward asked Johnstone if he wanted to try it again, to which Johnstone readily agreed. The officers took their positions beside him, Woodward yelled his warning, and then he pulled the trigger.

This time, the darts did what they were supposed to do, closing the circuit, and pouring 50,000 volts of electricity into Johnstone’s body. Unlike the first attempt, which he laughed off, this time Johnstone grimaced, seized up and went rigid, while the officers gently lowered him to the mat.

Johnstone lay there for a time, out of breath, as he waited for his muscles to stop spasming.

Once he was able to speak about the experience, Johnstone said that he had felt it most in his legs, like a really bad charley horse, which stayed with him the rest of the night. As the class filed out of the building toward the parking lot, Johnstone was walking a little gingerly, but was otherwise in good spirits.

When asked if he would want to experience being shot with a Taser again, Johnstone colorfully declined.

Prior to the tasing, CBPD Crisis Negotiator Lt. Mark Galvin spoke about his position and its role in the department.

Technically part of the Emergency Services Team, crisis negotiators are called in when someone is having a mental crisis, possibly contemplating suicide, or if someone has barricaded themselves in a building with hostages.

“When I became a hostage negotiator in ‘95, that’s what we were called,” Galvin said. “But we changed, because this generally doesn’t happen. We don’t get very many hostage situations.”

A lot of calls for a crisis negotiator involve potential jumpers off the bridge that connects Council Bluffs and Omaha, Galvin said.

“This is what we’re dealing with in today’s world,” he said. “A lot of this is drug induced or, you know, just mental health issues they just can’t get under control.”

In a crisis situation, the negotiation team will set up a command post, where the primary negotiator is able to speak with the person on a secure line, while the secondary negotiator would listen in and offer suggestions for what to say.

The note taker puts large sheets of paper on the walls of the room and records relevant information from the conversation.

“That note taker’s job is important, because you’re writing on these sheets of paper that we put up on the wall wherever we can, and you got to write that person’s name, you know, if the guy’s name’s Bob, you don’t want to call him John,” Galvin said.

The crisis negotiation team has 10 members, all of whom, from the commander — Galvin — on down are cross trained so that each person can do each of the jobs.

“The way we train is that every officer in that unit will be able to handle any position within the negotiator team and that includes team leader,” Galvin said. “If one of our sergeants or myself can’t get there, anybody could step up and take the role as a team leader.”

While talking to the individual, negotiators have to use a lot of different tools to try to resolve the crisis peacefully, Galvin said.

“Active listening, empathy, respect, self-awareness, being calm, adaptability, just a lot of different things we’re going to use to try and talk to that person,” he said.