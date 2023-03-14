Last week, the Citizens’ Police Academy took a field trip to the Southwest Iowa Law Enforcement Training Facility, where the Council Bluffs Police Department, Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office and 36 other law enforcement agencies and Offutt Air Force Base personnel regularly send their officers to practice defensive tactics and to improve their marksmanship.

Located south of Council Bluffs on 192nd Street, the center opened in 2006. It features a large, open floor classroom that can be split into three separate rooms, which is used for continuing education classes or physical training; and four shooting ranges — two 25 yard indoor ranges, and two outdoor ranges of 50 and 100 yards.

The 100 yard range is a more recent addition, a $3 million partnership between Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County that opened last year.

After a tour of the facility, Sgt. Bo Wake, who is the lead firearms instructor, showed the class examples of each of the three firearms that the department uses — a Sig Sauer P320, a Remington tactical shotgun and an AR-15 model.

Every officer is issued a P320, and the shotguns are available to be checked out from the department armory at the start of each officer’s shift. If an officer wants to use an AR-15, however, they have to pay for it themselves. With the base model and all the customizable parts, including the grip, trigger, optics, magnifiers and handguards, it can cost upwards of $3,000.

While Wake showed the class the department’s new Remington shotgun, it was not available to test fire that night. The department is still assessing it to make sure it will be a good replacement for the Benelli shotgun the department had been using.

After Wake gave the class a quick safety overview, he led the class in groups of five into one of the 25 yard ranges where a group of firearms instructors were setting up the targets and checking the gear.

Participants were given ballistic vests and eye and ear protection, and everyone had their own instructor next to them the entire time they were handling the weapons.

Participants weren’t asked to shoot a full 25 yards. The targets were set up about 10 yards away.

Before shooting, the instructors went over the safety information one more time — don’t point the gun at anyone; finger off the trigger until you’re ready to shoot.

Each participant was allowed four shots with the P320 and four with the AR-15s.

Once everyone had fired their rounds, participants collected their targets and shuffled back to the classroom, where Wake picked the next five to head to the range.

Before taking a tour of the facility, two members of the Citizen/Police Advisory Board provided an introduction to the organization and explained its purpose.

“To review the operations of the police department, and provide advice to the chief of the police regarding changes and improvements to the police department,” said Tim McIntyre, who joined the board in 2019.

When the advisory board was first formed in 1986, it didn’t have much direction. It wasn’t until 2015 that the board really began to take its function seriously.

“We’re just starting to redo some of the things that were done back then, because when they started this, really, there was nothing to it,” McIntyre said. “Nobody knew what they were doing.”

In 2015, the board started to redefine its role. Bylaws were rewritten, membership was culled from 15 to 11, a treasurer position was created to keep track of member donations and expenditures, and a method was designed to allow citizens to give feedback to the department. It’s an ongoing process.

Looking at long-term goals, the board would like to implement what Hansen referred to as an “Explorer Scout program,” which would allow children from ages 14 to 20 to get hands-on learning experiences, not only with law enforcement, but with emergency medical services and the Department of Natural Resources.

The advisory board would like to become more of a middleman between the police department and the residents of Council Bluffs.

“We’d like to get it to where there is more communication and feedback from the citizens, because that’s what, we’re literally the voice of you people and somehow we need to get better at that,” Hansen said.

For more information about the Council Bluffs Citizen/Police Advisory Board, visit councilbluffs-ia.gov/102/CitizenPolice-Advisory-Board.