City council bucks Rodeo, denies renewal of liquor license

The Council Bluffs City Council voted not to renew the liquor license of the Rodeo Saloon & BBQ during Monday night’s meeting.

The council was unanimous in its decision to deny the renewal by a vote of 4-0. Council member Roger Sandau did not attend the meeting.

“The Iowa code says you have to give it to a person, any person, of good moral character,” said Rodeo attorney Deb Petersen. “You’re not prohibited because of having a previously revoked permit, you’re a citizen of the United States and a resident of the state of Iowa, and you have not been convicted of a felony.”

The owner of the Rodeo, Frank Hoover, previously owned a club called The Cube Ultra Lounge Bar, which had been denied its liquor license by the council in January 2021 due in part to the numerous calls to the police in relation to the bar.

For that 2021 meeting, the council agenda packet featured an attachment with testimonials from three Council Bluffs officers detailing a variety of calls to and near the Cube from through 2020 and early 2021.

A similar list detailing calls to and near the Rodeo from mid-2021 through early 2022 was submitted Monday night.

“Why I motioned to deny, as I motioned to deny the last license, is what you led off with -- good moral character,” Council member Chad Hannan said. “Frank Hoover still owns this place.”

The Cube appealed the council’s 2021 decision, but was again denied.

“The administrative law judge agreed with the city that Frank Hoover was not of good moral character when his license, on appeal, was denied by Judge Forrest (Guddall),” Hannan said.

After a contentious 2020 council meeting at which The Cube’s license was renewed, Cube leadership vowed to work with the city and police department to improve its working relationship, which council members and law enforcement said didn’t happen, leading to the denial of the license in 2021.

During Monday’s meeting about the Rodeo, Petersen cited the recent liquor license renewal of the BLK Squirrel, which had similar, if not more egregious incidents than the ones submitted by the police department.

“We’re not here talking about the BLK Squirrel today,” Hannan said. “And I remember you (Petersen) sitting there when we approved the BLK Squirrel’s liquor license, and I said, ‘Hey, this looks like it’s getting out of control, you better clean it up.’ It’s the same warning that we gave Frank two years ago at the Cube, but if you look at his arrest reports that were in the council packet, there were more for the Rodeo Saloon & BBQ than there were for the eight bars that were (approved for liquor licenses that night).”

Before the final vote was called, Hannan said that he hoped the situation at the Rodeo would improve, and that the council might reevaluate its decision if that were to happen. None of the other council members spoke before casting their vote.

The Rodeo has 30 days from the denial of the license to file an appeal.

