During last week’s Council Bluffs City Council meeting, the council approved a resolution allowing Google Fiber to begin designing a fiber optic network in the city, while at the Pottawattamie County Board meeting, the supervisors authorized signing forgivable loan agreements with the county’s smaller towns for the American Rescue Plan Act funds that town leaders will use for infrastructure projects back home.

Each of the 13 smaller towns in Pottawattamie County are receiving $125,000 loans from the county, to be paid back in 10 equal installments over the next 10 years. The towns have to spend the funds by Oct. 31, 2024. Each town has a different project that the ARPA funds will go a long way toward funding:

Avoca — Purchase or reimbursement for the County Shop, updating trails.

Carson — Purchase of an ambulance, building demolition.

Carter Lake — Fire department monument/sculpture, playground equipment.

Crescent — Replace sidewalks, metal siding for City Hall, playgrounds, paving Veterans monument parking lot.

Hancock — Purchase or reimbursement for the County Shop, sidewalks, park improvements.

Macedonia — Replace basketball court/hoops, bike trail from city park to campground, playground equipment, park sidewalk.

McClelland — Finish city maintenance building and new City Hall, repair Veterans monument.

Minden — Walking trails, water main project.

Neola — Park/sports complex upgrades, fire department/City Hall concrete.

Oakland — Golf course improvements, amphitheater.

Treynor — Addition to city administrative building.

Underwood — Bike trail stop with restrooms, pickleball court.

Walnut — Purchase or reimbursement for the County Shop, Americans with Disabilities Act compliant lift for community center, dog park.

The city council also approved $80,000 to repair the Iowa Riverfront Trail north of Big Lake Park and $350,000 for citywide improvements of the trail, from Big Lake Park to North 25th Street. The project, expected to begin in late summer, will restore the trail to an excellent condition, including the repair of lateral cracks and depressions as well as the placement of a two-inch layer of asphalt over the existing trail.

The city’s central fire station will also be getting a new chiller and electrical system after the city council accepted a bid for $670,515 from Rife Construction. The chiller and electrical system are being replaced simultaneously in order to save the cost of having two separate projects.

The city also secured HGM Associates for the design firm’s engineering services in regards to the Kanesville sanitary sewer extension project.

With a continuing shortage of acceptable law enforcement applicants across the country, the city council also approved a $10,000 hiring bonus for police department applicants who are already certified. At the time of the city council meeting on March 27, the department had six new applicants.

In addition to signing the loan agreements with the county’s small towns at its March 28 meeting, the county board of supervisors also recognized four county employees for their years of service.

County Treasurer Lea Voss (45 years), Conservation Director Mark Shoemaker (30), County Attorney Matt Wilber (20), and GIS coordinator Jamie Petersen (15 years), each received a certificate of appreciation from the Iowa State Association of Counties.