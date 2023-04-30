Iowa city and county governments were forced to scramble to redo their annual budgets earlier this year after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed Senate File 181 into law, which fixed an error in a 2021 property tax law. Local governments used incorrect information provided by the Iowa Department of Revenue when making their budgets for the upcoming year.

Cities will see $39 million less in annual revenues and school districts $21.4 million less than shown in the erroneous property tax revenue estimates, which the new law corrects.

“Basically, we thought we had all this extra money we were working from,” said Pottawattamie County Finance and Budget Director Mitch Kay. “And then all of a sudden they say, ‘Oh, we told you the wrong amount.’ So everybody that was working on budgets — every city, county, township, fire department, everybody — had to redo based on the wrong figure that they gave us. Basically everything we did, like, November through January, we had to start over.”

Additionally, both chambers of the state legislature introduced dueling bills that would curb rising property taxes, which would also reduce the amount of revenue municipalities are able to collect.

The Iowa House bill would cap property tax increases on Iowans’ homes and farms at 3% per parcel, per year, and put an 8% cap per parcel on increases for commercial and industrial properties, while the Senate version would consolidate several property tax levies, and set a maximum tax levy for cities and counties. Then the bill would cap the growth at different rates depending on whether the government is taxing at the maximum.

“I think between all the cities and municipalities, we’re really curious to see what this tax bill does up in the state,” Kay said. “We had a really tight year this year, which really kept us from giving as big raises as we wanted to, and if they’re going to cap our growth it’s just going to make next year even more challenging.”

Kay expects the legislature to pass some version of the property tax cap legislation on Monday. The current legislative session will end this week.

In the meantime, Pottawattamie County supervisors voted on April 18 to approve the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Most of the levy rates remained the same as the previous year, though the general supplemental levy — which covers county employee benefits and insurance increases — went up 10 cents.

The overall property tax levy for county residents who live in a town or city is $7.56484 per $1,000 of valuation, up from $7.45997 last year. The county’s rural services levy remained the same, at $3.36948, so residents who live outside corporate limits have a total levy of $10.93432, which is up from $10.82945.

This means that if you live in a city or town in Pottawattamie County, and your house is valued at $100,000, your property tax would be about $756; if you live in a rural community, your property tax on a house valued at $100,000 would be about $1,093.

The county budget includes revenues of $102,653,390 against expenditures of $116,662,753.

The biggest increases in the budget are about $1.8 million more for public safety, $2 million more for education and environment, and $1.5 million more for roads.

Kay was happy to report that most of the county’s building projects will be completed this year, with the exception of the new Public Health building, lowering the county’s capital projects expenditure by $2.5 million.

“A lot of our capital projects will be — especially buildings and stuff like that — will be wrapping up,” he said. “The sheriff’s station’s almost done. (The Courthouse) entrance is nearly done, and that’ll be the last project as far as administrative buildings and things like that.”

The City of Council Bluffs approved its budget at its March 13 meeting, raising residents’ property tax levy to $18.26000, up slightly from last year’s $17.82559.

For a house valued at $100,000, property tax in Council Bluffs would be $1,826.

Highlights of the city’s budget include:

Gaming revenue increased by $200,000.

Hotel/motel revenue increased by $200,000.

Expenditures for capital improvement projects increased 71%, primarily due to $22.3 million in levee projects.

Total revenue is estimated to be $219,931,519 for FY24, compared to $176,253,364 in FY23, and expenditures of $231,084,032, compared to $187,905,252 last year.

Council Bluffs’ public safety agencies saw the largest increase in expenditures compared to last year. The police department budget went up about $1.3 million, while the fire department saw an increase of $500,000.

The Council Bluffs Community School District will see its overall budget shrink from the 2022-23 level of $41,541,715 to $40,815,149 for 2023-24, a decrease of $726,566, according to a table displayed by Chief Financial Officer Dean Wilson during a public hearing on the budget on April 11.

The school district’s levy rate will decline from $16.25381 per $1,000 of taxable valuation to $16.15808 — the lowest it’s been in more than 10 years, a chart showed.

Residents of Lewis Central Community School District will see a small increase in their school levy in the next fiscal year under its new budget.

The levy will increase by 5 cents per $1,000 taxable valuation — from $10.24 to $10.29 per $1,000 taxable valuation — for the period that begins on July 1, 2023.