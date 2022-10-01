City parks scheduled to receive new equipment in new year

Two Council Bluffs city parks will be getting major upgrades next year as part of the city’s 2023 capital improvement plan.

Both Manawa City Park and Peterson Park are due for new playground equipment. The current play equipment in both parks was installed 25 years ago.

The Manawa City playground, located at 4634 Mohawk St., is “one of the few opportunities for recreation within the neighborhood,” according to a staff report written by the city’s parks and recreation director, Vincent Martorello.

“Residents have expressed interest in the park addressing the specific needs of the residents and offer a wide variety of recreational opportunity,” Martorello continued.

The new play area will include walking paths, a basketball court and an updated play structure. According to the fiscal year 2023 CIP, the city council approved $405,000 for the project, which includes a design fee of $30,800, leaving $374,200 for construction.

Unfortunately, the estimated cost for construction came in at $453,149, which exceeds the approved funds by nearly $79,000. To bring costs down, the city removed a few line items from the design, including a skate park and a shelter.

Peterson Park, at 2500 S. 8th St., will be getting a new play structure, swings, safety surfacing and a small plaza.

The city council approved $345,000 for Peterson Park’s renovation, including $26,400 for the design and $318,600 for the equipment. The actual construction cost is likely to be closer to $311,000.

Installation of equipment for both parks is expected to start in the spring of 2023.

Public hearings for both playground projects have been set for the next city council meeting, Monday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. Residents with comments, questions or concerns are encouraged to attend.