The City of Council Bluffs is hosting a public meeting about the proposed East Manawa development, which would be located between East Manawa Drive and Mohawk Street, south of the Council Bluffs Country Club golf course.

The proposed project would develop the 93 acre property for mixed use residential housing and retail.

The land was purchased by the city in June 2022 using funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act, with the intent to create new housing for all income levels, according to Courtney Harter, director of community development.

“Our goal is to have a neighborhood that can provide quality housing at a variety of price points for current and future residents of Council Bluffs,” Harter said. “This was an unexpected opportunity that opened up for the city at a time when construction costs and home prices were rising exponentially, and affordable housing has become less obtainable. Having the funds available to purchase this much land is not something the city typically can afford, but the ARPA funds granted to Council Bluffs as part of the COVID-19 pandemic made this project a possibility.”

The meeting is being held to allow the public to view the conceptual site layout created by consultants from HGM Associates and Altus Architectural Studios, in conjunction with members of the city’s community development and public works staff.

“Working with HGM and Altus has helped us understand what the site could look like intermixing housing types, including single-family attached and detached, townhomes, row-houses and traditional multi-family,” Harter said. “Blocks are designed to be flexible based upon developer preference and can be interchangeable if there is a need to switch out types of housing.”

The site is divided into five proposed parcels, and the city intends to request proposals from developers who want to purchase individual parcels to develop.

“Planning efforts are focused on how to develop the infrastructure network in a way that allows for site flexibility, but maximizing the use of the land,” Harter said. “We want this to be a neighborhood developers look to as an example of how mixed-income subdivisions can be successful. After infrastructure is complete, the city hopes to sell lots to private developers to assist in the payment of this site, and ideally create a fund that will allow us to replicate this type of project in other areas of Council Bluffs.”

The East Manawa development meeting is being held on Wednesday, May 24, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave. City staff and members of the consultant team will be on-hand to discuss the development and answer any questions. There is no formal presentation, so interested parties are encouraged to stop by at whatever time works best for them.