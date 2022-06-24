Civil War veteran receives his military honors nearly 120 years after death

In 2019, nearly 120 years after his death, a Civil War veteran who moved to Iowa after the war, received a gravestone marking his military service.

Now, it’s time for the dedication ceremony.

The Atlantic, Iowa, contingent of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War are holding a dedication ceremony for Joseph Porter’s gravestone on Sunday, June 26, at 1:30 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Avoca, Iowa. The ceremony is open to the public.

According to research conducted by Barbara Butcher of the Avoca Historical Society, Porter, an Irish immigrant whose family had moved to the United States 20 years earlier, enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1864 at the age of 44.

Porter served in the 6th New York Battery under the command of General Philip Sheridan and fought in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, and in the battles of Winchester, Cedar Creek, and the Fall of Petersburg, and other, less notable battles.

After the war, Porter moved his family — wife Ellen and five children — to Scott County, Iowa, on the Iowa-Illinois border. In 1872, Porter moved his family again, this time to Pottawattamie County, where he bought farmland southeast of Hancock, Iowa.

Ellen died in January 1878 or 1879 and was buried in Graceland Cemetery. Porter remarried in late 1879 to an Englishwoman, Isabella Murdock Patterson, and they moved to Oskaloosa, Iowa, where they lived with one of Porter’s children until Porter’s death in 1904 at age 86. Isabella died later that same year.

Porter’s remains were brought to Graceland Cemetery, where he was buried beside his first wife, Ellen. When Isabella died, her remains were also brought to Graceland Cemetery, and she was buried on the other side of Porter.

For some reason, neither Porter nor Isabella were given gravestones.

In 2011, as the United States celebrated the sesquicentennial of the start of the Civil War, Barbara and her husband John began compiling a list of all the Civil War veterans buried in Graceland Cemetery.

They started with a list of 72 veterans whose names were read each Memorial Day by members of the local American Legion. They found gravestones for most of them, but a few names eluded them, including Joseph Porter.

Barbara would not be deterred, however, and began to research Porter. She contacted the Department of Veteran Affairs in April 2017, and a gravestone was delivered by the end of May.

Porter is the second Civil War veteran that Butcher secured a gravestone for. In 2015, Butcher helped a descendent of William Pickerill receive his own military gravestone.

