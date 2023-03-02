New Visions Homeless Services held a ribbon cutting ceremony at its main campus on Tuesday in celebration of finishing its recent renovation project.

The renovation included a new classroom space that will be used in partnership with Iowa Western Community College to give people who are dealing with homelessness an opportunity to get an education, learn a trade and start to rebuild their lives.

“Our mission is to provide help, hope and opportunities to our neighbors experiencing hunger and homelessness in the community, and I did it in that order, because, number one, sometimes people just need help,” New Visions CEO Brandy Wallar said. “They just need help. They need to know that somebody’s there to give them a warm meal, to have a warm place to go at night because somebody cares about them, and then they need that hope, they need to know that their tomorrow could be better than their today, that their past doesn’t define their future.

“Everybody needs a champion. And then we can’t leave it there, they need opportunities. And so, this is what the classroom is about and this is what our partnerships in the community is about, is not just leaving them there, but also offering the opportunities.”

A handful of New Visions clients have already gone through IWCC’s 40 hour welding course, and three of them have already moved on from the shelter and are finding employment.

IWCC is also looking to offer culinary classes for New Visions clients in the near future, said Matt Mancuso, executive director of IWCC’s business and community education.

“That’s something that we’re just looking forward to and we have so many ideas on education that we can do for the individuals down here,” Mancuso said.

The renovation also included remodeling the men’s shelter congregate shower, which didn’t even have a handicap accessible shower, and the addition of a much needed women’s shower.

“We are the only community resource for women to shower in,” Wallar said. “We want these women to get off the streets and do better, and if they’re not in any other programs there’s nowhere for them to shower. So they would go through our congregate shelter and shower in an open area, and so the City of Council Bluffs helped me to put a shower in the female restroom. So, now the women have the dignity of showering in there.”

The open house also served as an opportunity for the community to congratulate Wallar, who, after serving as interim CEO since January 2022, was named permanent CEO last month.

The New Visions complex, which opened in 2008, includes MOHM’s Place meal site, Joshua House homeless shelter for almost 150 men and Timothy House, which offers transitional housing for 26 single men and women. All Care Health Center operates a medical and dental clinic at New Visions. In 2012, the organization opened New Visions Omaha, which offers 40 shelter beds for veterans and 14 permanent supportive housing beds for veterans (men or women).