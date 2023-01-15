CO2 pipeline closer to reality as Summit Carbon Solutions briefs Pottawattamie County board

As of Jan. 4, Summit Carbon Solutions had secured nearly 85% of the easements sought in Pottawattamie County for its carbon dioxide pipeline, according to a Summit representative who updated the County Board of Supervisors last week.

That figure is an increase of 15% over the previous update, which was provided in August of last year.

“We’re making some pretty good progress there,” said Turnkey Logistics Relationship Manager Riley Gibson, who briefed the board on behalf of Summit. “I’m sure that’s going to keep moving now that the holidays are over. Everybody’s hitting the ground running, so hopefully the next time we come by, that number’s jumped up even more.”

The board peppered Gibson with a number of questions about hiring local workers, safety issues, first responder training, and the efficacy of carbon capture as a tool to combat climate change.

“CO2 is a naturally occurring gas,” said Supervisor Jeff Jorgensen, who does not believe carbon capture is necessary. “Tell me, what is the problem with CO2 in the atmosphere?”

Rather than attempt to explain the science behind carbon capture, Gibson reiterated the monetary benefits, particularly for a state like Iowa.

“A lot of the issues that we’re facing, and the ethanol plants are facing, and one of the main reasons for this project in the first place is the new low carbon markets that are popping up throughout the United States,” Gibson said. “This puts a big damper on the ability for ethanol plants who haven’t lowered their CO2 score, or their carbon score, to sell into these markets, but if they can lower them … they can sell their ethanol into (low carbon markets) for a premium, so this just bolsters the economy around the ethanol industry.”

With regard to climate change, Gibson admitted that not everyone is going “to buy into the climate aspect of (carbon capture),” and again pointed to Summit’s desire to ensure Iowa’s ethanol plants remain profitable.

“Our main push is to make sure the ethanol plants stay viable, so 53% of the corn that’s sold to ethanol plants within the state of Iowa still has a place to go at the end of the day,” Gibson said. “Whether we’re doing any good for the environment or not, we want to do good for the ethanol plants which will in turn do good for the farmer. There’s a lot of money in local farms tied into that stuff getting to ethanol plants.”

To date, Summit has spent more than $4.4 million in Pottawattamie County to acquire easements, and $115 million statewide, Gibson said.

Board Chairman Brian Shea shared his concerns about making sure Summit hires locally.

“Our strategy from the beginning, especially being an Iowa-based company, is to hire as many locals as we can,” Gibson said. “Of course, this project being as big as it is, sometimes we do have to hire outside firms.”

Gibson also assured the board that Summit is going above and beyond what is required by state and federal law to ensure that its pipeline won’t negatively affect the county’s residents.

Not everyone in Iowa is sold on the safety, or even the necessity, of the Summit pipeline, evidenced by the hundreds of letters sent to the Iowa Utility Board expressing opposition to the project.

In November, Shelby County became the first county in the state to pass an ordinance requiring any company that seeks to build a hazardous material pipeline through the county receive a permit from the county.

“There are rules and guidelines established by our comprehensive plan — which we’ve had in place since 1998; this isn’t anything new — which we intend to follow with the adoption of this ordinance,” Shelby County Supervisor Steve Kenkel said at the board’s Nov. 1 meeting. “This ordinance is all about protecting Shelby County, protecting our master plan use, protecting our community planning goals for each city in the county, protecting the goals and objectives for economic development.”

Gibson told the Pottawattamie County supervisors that Summit is hopeful that IUB will grant the permit for their pipeline in early summer, with construction to begin in late summer.