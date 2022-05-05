Coalition of Pottawattamie County residents host productive town hall on ARPA funds

It was standing room only Wednesday night at the Council Bluffs Public Library as a coalition of Pottawattamie County residents held its third and final town hall meeting to discuss how the second round of Covid-19 recovery funds the county is due to receive should be allocated.

After the purchase by the county of Mt. Crescent Ski Area and the surrounding land using money from the first round of American Rescue Plan Act funding, some county residents became concerned about the perceived lack of transparency, and lack of public input, leading up to the purchase.

In his opening remarks, Dave Bushaw, regional organizer for the nonprofit organization United Today, Stronger Tomorrow, stressed that the meeting should not be used as an opportunity to voice displeasure about the ski hill purchase, but a chance to share a friendly, positive exchange of ideas about the next round of relief funds.

“There's $18 million that came into Pottawattamie County,” Bushaw said. “It's coming in two allotments and there is $9 million in the first allotment and $9 million in the second allotment. The first allotment has been spent. Was it spent on purchasing Mt. Crescent Ski Area? Yes, it was, but our focus today, and I cannot impress this enough, the focus of this discussion is for the second half, the second $9 million of COVID recovery funds. What's done is done and we need to focus on the future.”

Along with UTST, the town hall was co-hosted by Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County, an advocacy group made up of county residents and activists who want to make sure that every voter and taxpayer has a voice in how the next $9 million should be used.

About 50 county residents attended the town hall, held in one of the library’s first floor meeting rooms, including county attorney Matt Wilber, board of supervisors candidates Jeff Shudak and John Springhower, and board members Justin Schultz and Brian Shea.

Council Bluffs Schools Board of Education Vice President Jill Shudak moderated the bulk of the meeting, which was devoted to allowing residents to share suggestions for what they think the ARPA funds should be used for.

Ideas ranged from bonuses for frontline and essential workers, like teachers, nurses, firefighters and grocery store employees, to providing monthly vouchers for senior citizens to help pay for rent, groceries, drug prescriptions and gas.

Marsha Pilger, vice chair of Pottawattamie County Democrats, suggested using the funds to address homelessness in the community.

“I started out my life by building homes and now I see a lot of homeless people,” Pilger said. “I work with New Visions a great deal and I see a wonderful need for a lot of funds that can go to the main programs that New Visions offer, especially for feeding homeless and housing them.”

Pilger would also like to see financial and food assistance for low income families who are among the hardest impacted by the pandemic.

Kris Ranney, who worked in an emergency room during the pandemic, cautioned that not everything can be solved with money.

“One thing I guess I’d like to consider is that $9 million seems like a lot of money, but $900 million would cover the cost of all the ideas that we're trying to push forward,” Ranney said.

Ranney suggested bolstering community volunteerism to fill in some of the gaps in services.

“I think it's not always a solution with money, because money is always going to be limited,” Ranney said. “Could the county put some of that funding to create, research and fund a volunteer program to recruit people to get plugged into their community?”

The coalition plans to compile all the data it has collected from the surveys and town halls, and submit a formal report to the county board.

"If the Iowa West Foundation can come up with a proposal, so can the citizens of Pottawattamie County," Bushaw said.

The meeting ended with the two board of supervisors members in attendance being asked to share their thoughts on what they heard from their constituents that night.

Brian Shea thanked those in attendance for coming and reassured them that the board is listening to their concerns and ideas, even if not all of them are financially feasible right now.

“We can't do them all, we just can't,” Shea said. “It'd be great to take and stretch this money. Everybody’s got great ideas, and we’re listening. That’s why I came to the last (town hall). That’s why I’m here. I’m listening.”

After the meeting adjourned, Shea, who served as mayor of Crescent for nine years, said, “It's just very important to listen to people from all walks of life. One thing I found out as mayor, if you let people tell you what they think, it helps them and it helps form an opinion on this end, so it's part of the process.”

Justin Schultz was also appreciative of those in attendance and thanked everyone for their ideas. He also echoed the point that Ranney had brought up.

“The reality is that $9 million’s not going to go very far,” Schultz said. “I mean, there's a lot of things we will do. There's a lot of great things that will happen, but then there's going to be a lot of other people that are going to be frustrated that we didn't do the things that they wanted.”

Schultz said that he would take the coalition’s suggestions to the rest of the board and that they would discuss them. He also encouraged residents to attend the weekly county board meetings, which are held on Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m., to share their thoughts.

Schultz also asked residents to be respectful and civil in their discourse, rather than employ public attacks outside of county meetings.

“We don't encourage you to bash us and say horrible things about us outside of meetings,” Schultz said. “That's not going to be productive, but I certainly would like to entertain that conversation in a civil (manner). Please do your best to be that way with us and we'll do that back to you. I give you respect, please give it back to us and we'll do the best we can.”

After the meeting, Schultz reiterated his commitment to discuss the coalition’s proposal with the rest of the board.

“We're anxious to get the report back,” Schultz said “And we'll go through those and see if we can apply funds or see if we can leverage the dollars we have to make it go further.”

The board is also seeking matched funds from local nonprofits like Iowa West Foundation and Golden Hills RC&D to try to fund as many projects as they can, Schultz said.

“We need to do what’s best for the county overall and extend dollars as far as we can,” Schultz said.

Earlier in the meeting, after his introduction, Bushaw called upon Pottawattamie County resident Fran Parr to share the results of a survey conducted by UTST. Respondents were separated into two categories: residents of Council Bluffs and residents of rural Pottawattamie County.

Those contacted to take part in the survey were randomly selected using verified mobile phone numbers.

One survey question asked respondents if they supported or opposed the Mt. Crescent purchase. Out of 10,012 people contacted, 453 responded.

"Eight in 10, and this really didn't have much of a split between rural and urban areas, eight out of 10 opposed (the ski area purchase),” Parr said.

City and rural respondents were less in lockstep when answering the second question, whether they supported or opposed county plans to use ARPA funds to build a public health care facility in Council Bluffs.

Out of 149 city respondents, 59% supported the proposed healthcare facility, while out of 126 rural respondents, 73% opposed it.

“(Rural residents) felt they were left out,” Parr said. “That probably doesn't surprise too many people here.”

The coalition previously held town halls in Avoca and Oakland, where residents suggested that the ARPA funds be used for a more centralized healthcare facility in the middle of the county, or a mobile medical unit that can travel throughout the eastern part of the county.

