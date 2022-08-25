Cochran Park to receive new playground equipment, will reopen in the fall

A Council Bluffs park is getting an upgrade, the Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation department announced Wednesday.

Cochran Park already has a new baseball field and mini-pitch, and it will soon have new playground equipment, thanks to a donation from PowerTech, a Council Bluffs-based electrical maintenance company.

The new play area will feature one structure for ages 2-5, one for ages 5-12, and a swing set, according to a news release. The play elements will offer climbing areas, treehouse-like platforms, shade structures, and tube slides, all with a new rubberized safety surface.

Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation will remove the current play structure on Monday, and the contractor will begin installing the new equipment on Sept. 6. The city expects the new playground will open in the fall.

Temporary fencing will encompass the work area during construction.

The three-acre Cochran Park is located at 100 S. 21st St., across the street from First Avenue, the city’s new multi-modal trail.

“With its proximity to the new First Ave. trail, and the recent renovations, Cochran Park will be a hub for family activities,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said. “We are grateful to PowerTech for the generous community donation that made the new playgrounds possible.”

Playgrounds are an essential community amenity that allows children to develop social, emotional, cognitive and physical skills, according to the news release. The colorful configuration of play equipment naturally attracts kids to the outdoors, builds their strength and agility, and encourages healthy lifestyles.

The new baseball field was added in 2021 to replace the Big Lake baseball field that had been permanently closed due to flood damage, and the mini-pitch designed for three-on-three soccer was moved from Roberts Park to Cochran Park in July 2022.

Cochran Park is also home to an “Art in the Park” sign created by Jeffery L. Day in 2015.

Parks and Recreation is also making plans to replace the Cochran Park basketball hoops and convert the tennis courts to pickleball courts in 2023.