Cold snap highlights need for community warming center

It has been nearly three weeks since New Visions Homeless Services opened its warming center for the community’s homeless population, and while slightly above average temperatures may have kept some away, this week’s cold snap is expected to drive more people to seek its shelter and warmth.

The average temperature this month has been about 29 degrees, which is about five degrees warmer than normal, according to the National Weather Service.

The arctic air expected to blanket the region this week will push the temperature into low teens and single digits, with the wind chill driving temperatures even lower, to as low as 20 degrees below zero in some areas.

“We haven’t had extreme cold weather since we opened up, but I do anticipate seeing the numbers increase next week during the expected cold,” said New Visions CEO Brandy Wallar. “As we know, homelessness is always a crisis, but in winter the stakes are higher, as I believe that no one deserves to be left out in the cold. People living on the streets have a much higher risk than the general population of developing fatal cases of hypothermia or frostbite.”

An average of 700 homeless people in the United States die each year from hypothermia, according to the National Coalition for the Homeless. Hypothermia occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce it, causing one’s body temperature to fall below 95 degrees. Normal body temperature is around 98.6 degrees.

Depending on the conditions, hypothermia can start to set in when the temperature is as high as 40 degrees if the person is chilled from rain or sweat, or if they were submerged in water.

Frostbite occurs when skin and underlying tissues freeze, and can occur on exposed skin within 30 minutes when the wind chill is 16.6 degrees below zero or lower.

Since the warming center, located at 1607 Ave. I, opened on Jan. 10, about 20 people per day have been utilizing its services. In addition to providing a safe place to get out of the cold, the center offers breakfast and lunch, and hands out donated coats, blankets and toiletries to those who need them.

The warming center recently received a batch of winter coats, but could really use heavy gloves and hats, particularly for men, according to Jerry McCollough, who is the lead staff member at the center. Most of the gloves on hand are thin fabric and too small for many of the center’s clients.

Other winter clothes, like warm socks and shirts, sweatshirts, boots and shoes are also in short supply. Toiletries and hygiene products are always welcome as well.

“I am so thankful for the support from the community and the city council for supporting our warming center,” Wallar said.